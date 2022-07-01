Tour de France 2022: Stage one live updates and latest news

tour de france 2022 stage 1 live updates start ineos time trial - Tour de France 2022: Stage 1 live updates and latest news

02:50 PM

Weather report . . .

Not great news for the time trial specialists, many of whom have targeted this stage since the start of the seson. In some cases, perhaps longer. The heavens, unfortunately, opened earlier making the streets of Copenhagen wet and slippery. My colleague Tom Cary who is on the ground in Denmark says the rain has stopped now, but there are several puddles along the course.

tour de france 2022 stage 1 live updates start ineos time trial - Tour de France 2022: Stage 1 live updates and latest news - REUTERS

The wet roads may change how the stage is raced. I suspect those with general classification ambitions may take the corners a little more gingerly than they would have done had the roads been bone dry, while the stage will more than likely be won by a rider who is willing – and able – to take a few risks on the corners. I think it is safe to say, this opening day time trial has just got a whole lot more interesting, and nerve-racking, for all involved. Let's just hope everybody gets around the course safe and sound. I'm sure Geraint Thomas fans will be hoping their man can pull off a repeat of what he did in the Düsseldorf rain back in 2017 when he took the opening day yellow jersey. It could happen, but his team-mate Filippo Ganna still is probably the favourite for me, slightly ahead of Wout van Aert. I would not be surprised if Dutch powerhouse Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) gets involved also.

02:30 PM

Storm clouds rising . . .

Europol has announced that raids which took place in 14 locations across Europe this week are focused on "possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France", writes Ian Parker from the Press Association.

Photos have emerged from the raids of Bahrain Victorious. #TDF2022



📸: Europol pic.twitter.com/bodQTJPnd3 — CyclingTips (@cyclingtips) July 1, 2022

The European law enforcement agency said it had conducted searches in France, Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland, and Slovenia between Monday and Thursday.

Story continues

The announcement came a day after Danish police, acting on a request from French authorities, searched the hotel of the Bahrain Victorious team in Copenhagen, where the Tour de France gets under way in 30mins.

Earlier this week, riders and staff from the team had their homes searched prior to leaving for the Tour.

Europol said the searches were part of an investigation being led by French authorities under the supervision of the French public prosecutor's office in Marseille "to look into possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France".

"Three people were interrogated," the statement added. "The investigation is ongoing and the evidence seized is being forensically examined.

"The properties of several riders and their staff were searched in Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia."

Europol did not name any of the individuals involved. Bahrain Victorious, whose hotel was also searched during last year's Tour, have denied any wrong-doing.

In a statement issued on Monday following the searches at individuals' homes, the team said: "The investigation into the members of the team, which started almost a year ago and did not yield any results, continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious.

"Due to recent investigations, the team feels the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team's reputation."

On Thursday, the team's pre-Tour press conference in Denmark was cut short after only eight minutes with the team refusing to take any questions in relation to the searches.

Reading a short statement, performance director Vladimir Miholjevic said: "We'd like to have more details from the investigators so we can understand such action.

"At this moment the team is fully focused on the biggest cycling race in front of us and on achieving our goals over the next three weeks."

09:45 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the opening stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 13.2 kilometre individual time trial around the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Stage one profile

The first rider down the starting ramp will be Jérémy Lecroq (B&B Hotels-KTM), the Frenchman setting off at 3pm (BST), while Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) of Spain will conclude the race with the Spaniard getting his Tour under way a little under three hours later at 5.55pm. Each rider will set off with a one-minute gap between themselves and the rider ahead.

The winner of the stage – it is an official stage, and not a prologue as the course is longer than 8km – will become overall leader and take the first maillot jaune, or yellow jersey, of the race.

The course is panflat, though it has 18 corners which may make all the difference, especially if the weather turns. Early forecasts suggest the early part of the race should be dry, but there is a threat of some light rain in the early evening. The last thing any rider needs on the opening day of a grand tour is the additional stress of having to navigate their way around a city centre circuit on a time trial bike in the rain – cast your mind back to Düsseldorf in 2017 when Alejandro Valverde came a cropper on a left-hand bend. Hopefully that rain holds off until Soler has completed his race.

stage one map

Interesting to not that the overall general classification favourites – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) – and the rest of the field that will be having a crack at yellow – Ben O'Connor (Ag2r-Citroën), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) – are all setting off relatively early, as are those that are expected to challenge for the first maillot jaune of the race.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), two of the favourites for the stage, are separated by just one minute which should make for an exciting duel between the pair.

It is worth considering that while both riders as individuals will want to win the stage, their teams would also benefit should one of their riders start Saturday's second stage dressed in yellow. As I am sure you will know, rules dictate that team cars that trail the peloton – or breakaway should one form – are lined out in order of the general classification, and so if Ganna were to win today ahead of Van Aert, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) third, then the Ineos Grenadiers team car would be allowed to drive at the head of the convoy of support vehicles following the riders. Jumbo-Visma would be second in line, and then EF Education-EasyPost and so on.

While the ordering of team vehicles may not make a great deal of difference on Saturday or Sunday, once the race reaches France on Tuesday and, potentially more crucially on Wednesday, it could make all the difference to a riders' hopes and ambitions. With Saturday and Sunday's stages likely to finish in bunch sprints, it is highly likely that whoever wins today will hold yellow until Tuesday. With Wednesday's stage tackling the treacherous cobbles of northern France where crashes are common and mechanical issue can cost dear, the position of a support vehicle on the tight and narrow roads may make all the difference between a rider staying in contention or totally losing contact – and crucial seconds – with his rivals. In summary, there could be a lot more at stake today than simply the stage win.

Anyway, live coverage of today's stage will get under way at 2.45pm.