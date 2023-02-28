Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners interconnector portfolio in the North Sea takes a leap forward

The UK-Europe interconnector portfolio (Aminth, Cronos, and Tarchon projects) has been declared eligible for Third Cap and Floor Window in the UK.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Flagship Fund’s interconnector portfolio has officially been included amongst the short-list of projects assessed for regulatory approval in the UK, in the so-called Third Cap and Floor Window.

CIP acquired close to full ownership in the 4.2 GW subsea interconnector portfolio in late 2022 from UK developer Volta Partners. The portfolio consists of three interconnector development opportunities connecting the UK with Denmark (Aminth), Belgium (Cronos), and Germany (Tarchon), respectively, expected to reach a final investment decision in 2026 and start of operations between 2030 and 2032.

All three projects received their UK interconnector licenses earlier this year and were officially included in the list of eligible Third Cap and Floor Window projects by the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) on 24th of February. The Projects will now progress through a more detailed financial and technical assessment with the Initial Project Assessment (“IPA”) award anticipated after the summer.

The Esbjerg Declaration of May 2022 underscored the need to make the North Sea a powerhouse of renewable energy. The four countries (Denmark, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands) pledged to expand the combined North Sea offshore wind capacity to 65 GW by 2030. To deliver on that pledge, it is critical to create a connected system throughout the region.

“Interconnectors play a critical role in enabling the energy transition, creating the flexibility to harness ever greater amounts of renewable energy, while ensuring energy security through a connected system. The North Sea is uniquely positioned with the potential to deliver much of Europe’s future power, and Aminth, Cronos, and Tarchon are key components to deliver on European energy policy objectives and help build out the full potential of the North Sea,” says Otto Jager, Partner at CIP.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

