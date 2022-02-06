Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Proves Neon Is A Neutral

It’s often said that a good styling trick is to go with neutrals, a category mostly reserved for black, brown, white, and navy blue. But, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week street style, neon is a must-have for every wardrobe.



This week, as insiders descended upon the Danish capital for its biannual fashion showcase, there was no shortage of colour. Decked in their best colour combinations, attendees proved that mixing neon pink with bright orange or denim with a hint of neon green is always a good idea. It’s just the latest piece of evidence that the bold colourblocking trend from the 2010s — and previously, the ‘80s — is making its comeback. This time, it’s neon-sign bright.



Ahead, some of the best neon colour combinations at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Make way for periwinkle. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images.

Get tonal with it. Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images.

Pretty in pink. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Blind them with neon. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Top it off with hot pink. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Let the shoes do the talking. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

When it comes to colourblocking, more is more. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images.

Elevate neutral with a dash of neon orange. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images.

It's like a living colour wheel. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images.

Giving "head-to-toe" a whole new meaning. Photo: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Style At The Manhattan Vintage Show

NYFW Is Back IRL — Here's The Best Street Style

Are You Ready For The Return Of Colorblocking?