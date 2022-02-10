Copenhagen Documentary Film Festival Reveals CPH:FORUM Lineup

Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival, which runs March 21-April 3, has revealed the lineup for its international financing and co-production event CPH:FORUM.

Women are taking central stage in the lineup both as characters and storytellers, and the Forum will feature new projects by Jialing Zhang (“One Child Nation”), Ilinca Calugareanu (“Chuck Norris vs. Communism”), Tova Mozard (“Psychic”), Elizabeth Lo (“Stray”) and Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”) among others.

More from Variety

The selection of 30 projects in this year’s CPH:FORUM represents a variety of topics, genres and artistic approaches from a diverse group of filmmakers. According to the festival, “Seeking to demonstrate the richness and heterogeneity of the documentary genre, CPH:FORUM presents a curated slate of films that speak to the major issues of the world we live in.”

“A Fox Under a Pink Moon” - Credit: Courtesy of CPH:DOX

Courtesy of CPH:DOX

Topics of race, equity and colonial legacy connect a personal film of Barbadian filmmaker Jason Fitzroy Jeffers (“Papa Machete”), and the newest project of the Dutch visual artist Renzo Martens (“The White Cube”). New perspectives on the climate emergency are presented in a large-scale investigation by the Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Tia Lessin (“The Janes”) and Carl Deal (“Trouble the Water w.Tia Lessin”) as well as in an intimate observation by Nathan Grossman (“I Am Greta”)

After two years online, CPH:DOX is going to welcome hundreds of guests in Copenhagen for CPH:FORUM, which takes place March 28-31. Out of the 72 filmmakers and producers from 33 countries, most plan to attend CPH:FORUM physically in Copenhagen, while the event will also accommodate online participation.

Story continues

“The pandemic has deeply affected curation across the platforms and has further narrowed down the range of films and topics that are considered feasible to be made. It is our ongoing mission to nurture a space for originality and creativity, while making sure the projects we expose can indeed find their audiences.” says Tereza Simikova, head of CPH:FORUM.

Six Nordic projects have been selected and will be featured in the work-in-progress presentation CPH:WIP on March 28. Upcoming, nearly finished films will be seeking gap financing or a launchpad for further distribution. The titles are curated in collaboration with the Nordic film institutes and include projects from established filmmakers such as Tonje Hessen Schei, Carl Olsson and Christian Sønderby Jepsen, as well as emerging Nordic talents.

The selected projects will be presented to film financiers, representatives of streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, Netflix and Hulu; broadcasters such as ARTE, ZDF, BBC, CNN, National Geographic, POV and DR; film studios Participant Media, Fremantle, Fork Films, 30 West and Sandbox Films; and philanthropic foundations such as Ford Foundation, Sundance Institute, Chicken and Egg Pictures, Freedom of Speech Foundation, and Blue Ice Docs.

CPH:FORUM will present the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award of €20,000 for the event’s best pitch of a project intended for co-production.

Click here for a full list of projects.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.