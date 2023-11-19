Copart's (NASDAQ:CPRT) five-year earnings growth trails the 33% YoY shareholder returns

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) share price has soared 312% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for Copart shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Copart achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Copart shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Copart in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

