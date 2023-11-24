Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Copa Holdings' shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.82 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.28 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Copa Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $94.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Copa Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Copa Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 7.3% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Copa Holdings earnings per share are up 2.8% per annum over the last five years. Copa Holdings is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Copa Holdings has delivered 3.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Copa Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Copa Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Copa Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Copa Holdings you should know about.

