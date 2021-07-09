Copa America Final - Argentina vs Brazil: Where to Watch Messi vs Neymar Live

For most football fans, there is no bigger game than Argentina vs Brazil – the super classico. Best friends Neymar and Lionel Messi will be up against each other at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero.

Remember, the Copa America was moved from Colombia and Argentina to Brazil due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil have conceded only two goals in six matches at the Copa America. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao have been brilliant on the field while defensive midfielders Casemiro and Fred have been relentless too. Right-back Danilo and left-back Renan Lodi are keener to defend than go galloping forward.

The Brazilians will be up against Messi who has scored four times and provided five assists, clearly giving the best defenders in the world a headache. He’s also in some sublime form.

Argentina have found a formula to protect Messi, who now at age 34 plays much closer to the final third of the pitch. Midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, notably creative players, are selflessly adding to a barrier around Messi.

While Brazil have no real injury problems, they are without Gabriel Jesus who received a red card in the semifinal. For Argentina, the only concern is Messi’s bleeding ankle from the previous game, which caught everyone’s attention.

When is the 2021 Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina?

Brazil vs Argentina kicks off at 530am IST on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

How can one watch the match between Brazil and Argentina?

The 2021 Copa America final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network (SONY TEN 2 HD and SONY TEN 2 SD TV). It can also be streamed on Sonyliv.com

Likely Playing XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pacqueta; Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Neymar; Gabriel Barbosa.

Story continues

Squads

Argentina: GK - Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso; DF - Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina; MF - Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Dominguez, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso; FW - Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi (captain), Joaquin Correa, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez.

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni

Brazil: GK - Alisson Becker, Weverton, Ederson; DF - Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Emerson, Eder Militao, Renan Lodi, Felipe; MF - Casemiro, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Douglas Luiz; FW - Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa.

Head coach: Tite

. Read more on Football by The Quint.Delhi HC Bats for Uniform Civil Code, Says Can't Remain Mere HopeCopa America Final - Argentina vs Brazil: Where to Watch Messi vs Neymar Live . Read more on Football by The Quint.