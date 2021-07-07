Copa America 2021: Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus to miss final after receiving red card in quarter-final clash

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus will miss the Copa America final on Saturday after he was handed a two-game ban on Tuesday South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.

Manchester City's Jesus was dismissed for a foul on Eugenio Mena in Brazil's 1-0 quarter-final win over Chile on Friday.

He sat out the tournament hosts' 1-0 semi-final win over Peru on Monday but is now set to also miss the final against either Argentina or Colombia in the final at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

He was also fined $5,000, CONMEBOL said.

Jesus, 24, was shown a red card on 48 minutes, just two minutes after Lucas Paqueta gave the Selecao the lead against Chile.

Paqueta was also the match-winner against Peru, where Everton took Jesus's place.

