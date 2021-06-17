Copa America 2021: Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts ahead of clash

Sao Paulo: Argentina and Uruguay go into Friday's Copa America encounter with neither team having won in three games since November.

The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group A game at the ManÃ© Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

The winner could ultimately go on to top the group and avoid an early knockout-stage meeting with defending champion Brazil, which is in Group B.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has received criticism since his team's opening 1-1 draw against Chile on Monday, a game that came a few days after a 2-2 draw with Colombia in World Cup qualifying.

Scaloni appears unsure whether to use three or four defenders against Uruguay. He could also bring back Cristian Romero in the center of his rearguard in place of Lucas MartÃ­nez Quarta.

If he opts for a line of three defenders, left-back NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico may miss out.

Scaloni is also undecided who should accompany Lionel Messi up front. Lautaro MartÃ­nez has been short of goals for Argentina while new Barcelona signing Sergio AgÃ¼ero is eager to start.

Uruguay will have Luis SuÃ¡rez and Edison Cavani in attack for its first game in the group, but coach Oscar TabÃ¡rez has not yet decided who will play in midfield between Giovanni GonzÃ¡lez, who normally plays as a defender for PeÃ±arol, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, NicolÃ¡s de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan RodrÃ­guez.

If GonzÃ¡lez plays, it could mean that TabÃ¡rez wants extra protection against Messi.

SuÃ¡rez said: "They are very strong up front but I can also make use of the frailties that every team has."

Paraguay leads the group after beating Bolivia 3-1 on Monday.

Also See: Copa America 2021: Defending champions Brazil start favourites; Argentina hope to break trophy duck

Copa America 2021: Chile striker Alexis Sanchez to miss group stage due to calf injury

Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi determined to fulfil 'biggest dream' of winning title with Argentina

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.