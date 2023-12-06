Cop28’s pipe dream: inside the 8 December Guardian Weekly

Illustration: Sébastien Thibault

Cop28 in Dubai is now well under way, but it remains difficult to reconcile the odd spectacle of a climate conference in the home of big oil. Fossil fuel companies must be part of the net zero solution, argue many Cop veterans, but the scepticism of others has been compounded by Cop28 president Sultan Al Jaber – also the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, Adnoc – airing his view that there is no scientific basis for phasing out fossil fuels.

Clearly, the hope is that Al Jaber can bring Middle Eastern oil producers to the table. But others fear his dual role is a clear conflict of interest. Illustrator Sébastien Thibault’s cover image this week perfectly encapsulates the tricky balancing act.

Ruth Michaelson writes on how Dubai hopes to cash in on its oil industry networks in exchange for building its global soft power brand, while environment editor Fiona Harvey considers the role of Al Jaber and the bigger question of whether fossil fuels should be phased out, or simply reduced.

Last week’s ceasefire in Gaza resulted in the release of hostages on both sides, but also allowed Israel and Hamas forces to regroup after nearly two months of fighting. International security correspondent Jason Burke assesses the situation for both sides.

Our Deaths column features some notable losses this week, including ex-US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, the ex-Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan and the first woman to serve on the US supreme court, Sandra Day O’Connor. Julian Borger writes about how respect for Kissinger transcended political divisions, while in the Culture section chief music critic Alexis Petridis pays tribute to MacGowan, a troubled but loved lyrical genius.

How easy would it be to live without so much stuff? It’s a question many people ponder at this time of year, with the gift-giving season almost upon us. Chip Colwell and his family tried to kick their addiction to consumerism and found it harder than expected, but learned valuable lessons on the way.

