COP28: Arab Coordination Group allocates $10 billion for energy transition

Countries at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai are considering calling for a formal phaseout of fossil fuels as part of the UN summit's final deal to tackle global warming, a draft negotiating text seen on Tuesday shows. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) said on the sidelines of the summit that it would allocate $10 billion to support energy transition until 2030, UAE state news agency (WAM) said on Tuesday.

Arab Coordination Group allocates $10 billion to support energy transition

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) said on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate summit that it would allocate $10 billion to support energy transition until 2030, UAE state news agency (WAM) said on Tuesday.

The funding by ACG, an alliance comprising regional and international development institutions, was meant "to drive a comprehensive and affordable transition to renewable energy in developing countries", WAM added.

Up to 63 countries back COP28 pledge to curb cooling emissions

The United States, Canada and Kenya were among 63 countries to join a pledge on Tuesday to deeply cut cooling-related emissions at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

