COP27: Prioritise climate or face catastrophe - UN chief

The BBC talks to UN chief Antonio Guterres in New York

Unless countries re-prioritise climate change the world faces catastrophe, the UN chief has told BBC News.

Secretary General António Guterres is talking to BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt in New York.

"There has been a tendency to put climate change on the back burner," Mr Guterres said. "If we are not able to reverse the present trend, we will be doomed."

He was speaking ahead of a major climate conference in Egypt.

Representatives will gather for COP27 to discuss progress in tackling climate change.

Mr Guterres said that current global problems such as inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the high prices of energy and food were distracting governments.

"Bring back climate change to the centre of the international debate," he urged.

The UN chief insisted that leaders should not abandon key goals, including keeping global temperature rise to 1.5C in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

He said he would like to see both King Charles III and new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at COP27, saying King Charles has been a "constant voice" calling attention to the problem of climate change.

He also called on the US and China to work together at the conference, saying the world relies on their leadership. In August, China said it was ending co-operation with the US on climate change after a leading US politician visited Taiwan.

"This is the defining issue of our time, nobody has the right to sacrifice international action on climate change for any reason," he warned.

The interview comes as a report warned that in 2021 there were more greenhouse gases warming our atmosphere than ever.

Atmospheric levels of the three main greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - reached record highs in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report found.

It also said concentrations of the powerful gas methane jumped by the highest amount in 40 years, mystifying experts.

"We are heading in the wrong direction," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.

Global leaders will meet in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on 6-18 November to discuss what progress has been made on meeting climate goals.

Last year at COP26, in Glasgow, governments pledged to cut back or stop using fossil fuels, end deforestation, and provide money to developing countries facing the worst of climate change.

The negotiations this year will focus on what progress has been made and implementing those promises.