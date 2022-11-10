COP27: The Namibia-Botswana oil project being called a sin

Lebo Diseko - Global Religion Correspondent
·7 min read
Hippos in the Okavango Delta
The Okavango Delta is a World Heritage Site, and a haven for wildlife

As politicians meet to discuss how to cut carbon emissions, descendants of Southern Africa's first inhabitants are raising concerns about an oil and gas exploration project. Religious leaders have also spoken out, with one saying the project is a sin, and calling on COP27 delegates to curtail the activities of fossil fuel companies.

In the Southern African country of Botswana lies one of the largest inland deltas in the world, a landscape the UN has called "exceptional" and "rare" in its beauty.

The Okavango Delta is an oasis in the heart of the Kalahari Desert. Its waterways and floodplains are home to some of the world's most endangered species of large mammals, like black rhinos. The plants, birds, fish, and animals that live here make up a particularly delicate ecosystem.

It's so precious it has been designated a World Heritage Site.

Elephants in the Okavango Delta
Thousands of elephants migrate to the Okavango Delta for water each year

But there are fears it is under threat, because of fossil fuels.

A Canadian company, Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica), believes there could be a wealth of oil and gas under the ground in the north of Botswana and neighbouring Namibia.

It holds exploration licences for a 34,325sq km area straddling the border of the two countries.

Three test wells have already been drilled in Namibia.

San women in Botswana
Southern Africa's earliest inhabitants, the San, fear the drilling would affect sacred sites

"The project is a sin, and a serious one," the recently retired former Anglican Bishop of Namibia tells me.

Luke Pato spent the last months of his time in Namibia campaigning against the project with a group of other religious leaders. As we sit in the garden of his home in Johannesburg, he tells me why.

"Jesus said, 'I have come so that they may have life and have it abundantly.' He would never be on the side of anything that has the potential to destroy life, to destroy the environment in which people live. I have no doubt that Jesus would find a way of pulling the carpet under the feet of those who are still wanting to engage in the exploration of fossil fuels.

"I would like drilling to stop, this company to pick up its machines and go."

Bishop Pato is worried about the effect that the drilling in Namibia may have on underground water reservoirs that connect to the Okavango River. The river runs along Namibia's border north of the drilling sites, carrying water to the delta in neighbouring Botswana.

Areas licensed for oil and gas exploration by ReconAfrica
Areas licensed for oil and gas exploration by ReconAfrica

ReconaAfrica says its exploration poses no pollution risk.

Mwanyengwa Shapwanale, head of communications for ReconAfrica's Namibian subsidiary says the company is working with Namibia's government "to make sure that not only are we in line with what is expected from us to protect the environment, especially the water, but also to make sure that we go the extra mile."

But Bishop Pato also has another concern: he thinks the exploration of African natural resources by a Canadian owned company amounts to a "new wave of colonialism''. He wants delegates at COP27 in Egypt to put forward "a resolution that would tell companies that are drilling outside of their own countries not to do so".

Namibia's government rejected his criticism, telling the BBC it had a responsibility to develop the country's natural resources for the benefit of its people.

"Reneging on that responsibility will be reckless, therefore as a sovereign democratic country, Namibia will sustainably explore and develop its natural resources," it said.

It pointed out that Namibia's greenhouse gas emissions were "insignificant compared to that of the developed nations". Africa as a whole is responsible for less than 4% of the world's greenhouse emissions.

Luke Pato, former Anglican Bishop of Namibia
Bishop Luke Pato says the focus should now be on clean energy

The issue of whether African countries should continue to exploit fossil fuels is emerging as a point of division at this year's COP. A number say they should be free to exploit oil and gas deposits, in order to grow their economies and end energy poverty.

But Bishop Pato remains unconvinced.

"When there are potential cleaner sources of energy, why take a step back to fossil fuels?" he asks.

In Botswana those concerns are echoed by descendants of Southern Africa's first inhabitants: the San.

For millennia San communities inhabited what is now Southern Africa, living a hunter-gatherer lifestyle. Now there are thought to be around 90,000 left, concentrated in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Key to their culture and belief systems is living in harmony with nature. San spirituality is inextricably linked to their relationship with the land, plants, and animals.

"We don't want this project to happen," says Diphetogo Anita Lekgowa, a San activist from Botswana who is attending COP27 in Egypt as a campaigner for indigenous people's rights.

"We are concerned for the environment and the protection of our natural resources, because once [drilling starts] there will be a whole load of change. The animals will migrate, and we fear losing our indigenous plants."

Botswana's government declined several requests for interview, but the Minister of Mineral Resources, Lefoko Moagi, has previously stated that "the terms of the licence require ReconAfrica to preserve in as far as is possible the natural environment [and] minimise… damage to natural and biological resources."

San activist Diphetogo Anita Lekgowa
Diphetogo Anita Lekgowa is from the River San people, who revere the Okavango

The government has also underlined that no drilling is currently planned in Botswana - the exploration will be carried out by non-invasive means.

But Diphetogo Anita Lekgowa fears that if the presence of oil or gas is confirmed, drilling will eventually take place. Much like Bishop Pato she is worried about what that might bring.

She is from the River San people, who believe the river that feeds the Okavango Delta was given to them by the gods, because it never dries.

Growing up in the village of Khwai on the edge of the delta, the reverence her elders had for the river was woven into the fabric of their lives, she says.

"Our parents would go to the river to dance, connecting with the gods, thanking the gods. Our culture, our way of life, our spirit connects with the river."

If the river and Delta were harmed, Anita says, it "would destroy people emotionally".

"Why is our government interested in oil when there are other things that can be done that can bring in revenue?"

The mountains of the gods

On the other side of the delta, in Botswana's north-west, lies another World Heritage Site - a series of large rock formations so holy to the San that they are known as "the mountains of the gods".

The Tsodilo Hills in Botswana
The Tsodilo Hills are sacred for the San people

The Tsodilo Hills are where the San believe the spirits of the ancestors reside, and it is through them that they connect with the Most High Being. The hills contain more than 4,500 rock paintings, some of which are thought to be more than 20,000 years old, detailing the history of the San people

San activist Gakemotho Wallican Satau, who lives in the town of Shakawe, to the north of the hills, tells me that for the San the hills are "similar to Mecca for the Muslim people".

Rock art in the Tsodilo Hills
The rock art inside the Tsodilo Hills is thousands of years old

Exploration is not allowed within a 20km buffer zone around the hills, but this has done little to allay Gakemotho Wallican Satau's fears. "How could I not worry?" he says.

He particularly fears "tremors or earthquakes" that could lead to the destruction of the paintings.

Across Southern Africa there are San people who argue that their communities have been dispossessed of their land.

"We are already marginalised, we are poor, we have lost land, and now the Canadians are coming," Satau says.

ReconAfrica's Ms Shapwanale stresses that the project is in its early stages in Botswana, and the company is keen to hear from affected communities.

"We will continuously listen to the San community, we will continuously put in effort and go above and beyond to make sure that they're consulted.

"We listen to them. And we hear, and we get advice on what is the right way to do things."

But, she says, other nations have been trusted to explore for oil and gas, and it helped them to develop their economies.

"If the Namibian and the Botswana governments invite us, I think it's only fair that these two nations should also be allowed to explore the natural resources for the benefit of the people, including the San community."

Additional reporting Jessica Furst

Latest Stories

  • UK-Swiss science deal as both barred from EU scheme

    Political tensions mean both nations have been shut out of the EU's prestigious Horizon programme.

  • Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated George Logan, a Republican who repeatedly linked her with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The race attracted millions of dollars in outside money, with national Republicans seeing the

  • Did Gen Z Just Elect the First Pop Stan to Congress?

    Maxwell Frost believes in universal healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion access — and in our lord and savior Harry Styles

  • These Are the States That Voted to Protect Abortion Rights in the Midterms

    Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont and California all voted to protect abortion rights

  • Alberta Opposition demands Smith revoke call for advice from COVID 'bioweapon' doc

    EDMONTON — Alberta’s Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith must cancel the invitation for advice from Dr. Paul Alexander, a high-profile critic of mainstream COVID-19 science who has referred to the pandemic vaccine in interviews and online posts as a “bioweapon.” NDP health critic David Shepherd said Smith also needs to also reveal the names of the medical team she says is now providing her public health advice. “Paul Alexander is a discredited conspiracy theorist, someone who openly encourage

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.