COP26 wraps in Scotland, Britney Spears conservatorship could end today: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Climate talks wrap up in Scotland

Was anything actually accomplished at the COP26? Plus, business reporter Nathan Bomey talks about a 31-year high for inflation, national correspondent Trevor Hughes looks into school staffing stresses, Britney Spears' conservatorship could come to an end today and it's the U.S. versus Mexico in men's World Cup qualifying.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning, I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Friday, the 12th of November, 2021. Today, a look back at the climate summit. Plus, inflation has skyrocketed to a generational high. And more.

Here are some of the top headlines.

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced detained US journalist, Danny Fenster, to 11 years in prison with hard labor. He was found guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. A ninth victim has died from injuries after the crowd surge at Houston's Astroworld Festival. Bharti Shahani was a 22-year-old college student and attended the concert with family members who described the crowd surge as a sinkhole. And a blizzard continues today in the upper Midwest. Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are getting slammed with some of the first snow of the season.

Taylor Wilson:

The COP26 summit on climate change comes to an end today. And United Nations Secretary, General Antonio Guterres, yesterday was blunt about the world's climate goals.

General Antonio Guterres:

1.5 degrees is still on reach, but in life support. And we face, if the present national contributions are implemented, we face an increase of emissions in the next decade. And I would say that is the reason why the agreement between the United States and China was so important. First of all, because facing a threat to the survival of the human kind and the planet, like climate change, it doesn't make any sense to have the two major economies in the world at odds with each other. And the truth is that the Paris Agreement would not have been possible without the TGP Obama Agreement. And this is even more true today. And second, because this agreement is addressing the key question we face at the present moment, the need to reduce emissions in the next decade. Until the last moment, hope should be maintained.

Taylor Wilson:

Guterres was referring to one of the major developments of the conference, cooperation between the US and China. The world's two biggest carbon polluters came together earlier this week. Climate Envoy, John Kerry.

John Kerry:

President Biden had a conversation with President Xi a number of weeks ago in which both of the leaders expressed their hopes that, despite areas of real difference, and we know there are, we could cooperate on the climate crisis. Now, the two largest economies in the world have agreed to work together to raise climate ambition in this decisive decade. It commits to a series of important actions, not in the long term, not way out in the future, but now, now during this decade when it's needed. Our presidents made it clear when they talked way back last February, I believe, that even while we had these differences, it was very important for us to focus on global crises. This is a climate crisis. It's perhaps one of the most compelling issues we face as a planet, if not the most. I would say it is the most, right now. And I think that what we're doing is a responsible thing to do.

Taylor Wilson:

Meanwhile, the latest draft proposals out earlier today at the summit in Scotland call on countries to accelerate the, "Phase out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels." But a previous proposal this week had been stronger, calling on phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel altogether. A question of how to address the continued use of fossil fuels, responsible for much of global warming, has been one of the key sticking points at the two week talks. Scientists agree it's crucial to seriously reduce or end their use as soon as possible to meet the 2015 Paris Accord's goal. That is to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees celsius. Latest proposals at the conference also call on the world to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 45% in 2030, compared with 2010 levels. And to add no additional CO2 to the atmosphere by mid-century, something the world is not on track for. Leaders have also been clear, over the past two weeks, that more must be done to help developing nations move away from fossil fuels. But rich nations failed to give them $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed to.

Inflation has skyrocketed to a 31 year high. So what's that mean for your wallet? Business reporter, Nathan Bomey, looks into it.

Nathan Bomey:

Well, we are looking at the highest inflation rate in more than 30 years. This is pretty significant. And I think it's catching a lot of people by surprise when they go to the grocery store, for example, and see increases in the prices of products like meat and eggs, really, across the board. If you go to the mall, you're seeing increases in the price of apparel, of sporting goods, and other items. And then, of course, if you've visited a car dealership recently, you know that the price of cars has skyrocketed too. So you add all of that up and it means that the increased prices have actually overwhelmed the increase in wages that we've seen over the last several months, over the last year or so. Yes, it's good news that wages have gone up for many people, with increases at places like Walmart and Target and CVS, but for many people, those wage increases have actually been usurped by the inflation. Because inflation is, ultimately, outpacing the rate of wage gains right now.

Holiday shopping is going to be more expensive this year. And one reason is because retailers, I think they realize that they can get away with higher prices right now. People are ready to spend and they're not going to compromise. So that's the first factor. But then, the second factor is they simply don't have enough products, and they're not getting them quickly enough, to basically meet the demand. So with all the supply chain challenges that companies have been facing over the last several months, over the last year, they're realizing this holiday shopping season is going to be squeezed.

Taylor Wilson:

For more, including an explainer on what exactly inflation is, search inflation on usatoday.com.

Some school staffs around the country are increasingly being stretched too thin. And some school districts are responding by temporarily closing, or shifting back to virtual learning, as national correspondent, Trevor Hughes explains.

Trevor Hughes:

Well, what you're seeing, I think, is even though schools really only started back two or three months ago, teachers are just beat. I have a lot of friends who are teachers. I've talked to administrators, to principals, to teachers themselves, and to parents. And it's just tiring. You're wearing a mask in school in many cases, you've got all this uncertainty over COVID. And at the same time, you're trying to teach kids. Some of whom have not been in school for an entire year and are just not ready to be back in the classroom.

What's driving the staffing shortage has a couple of components. The first is the teachers themselves. The teachers are burned out. And they're taking sick days, just like the rest of us, trying to feel better, trying to catch up, trying to get some sleep, trying to reduce their anxiety. But the number of substitute teachers who are available to fill in, that is actually a real problem. Because a lot of folks who are subs are older, people worried about COVID exposure. And especially when you have younger kids in schools who have not been vaccinated, you have a lot of these older substitutes who are just unwilling to go into the classroom, reluctant to go into the classroom, with good reason, I would say.

The other part of that is that then you have private employers like Amazon, which is hiring away folks to work in distribution centers. And even more importantly, they're hiring away people with commercial driver's licenses, bus drivers. And so we've seen that across the country where schools have struggled just to get kids to class.

Taylor Wilson:

You can read this full story through a link in today's episode description.

Britney Spears' conservatorship could finally come to an end today. A hearing will be held, and lawyers on both sides are calling for it to be immediately lifted. A judge in September dismissed her father, Jamie Spears, from his controversial 13-year role as her financial guardian. She's had a court appointed accountant in charge since then. And her so-called professional conservator must also sign off in today's hearing that Spears is okay to manage her personal life as well. Public pressure has been building since this past summer, as part of the Free Britney movement, including multiple documentaries and protests. Spears suffered a public breakdown in 2007, that led to the conservatorship.

Well, it's another big World Cup qualifier day for the US men's national soccer team - this time, one of the biggest rivalries in the Western hemisphere, against Mexico. The two teams come into the game with Mexico in first place on 14 points in the final round of CONCACAF region qualifying. While the US is in second, with 11 points. The top three teams from these last eight will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth will enter an intercontinental playoff. Tonight's match in Cincinnati is at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and you can tune in on ESPN2.

And you can find us here on 5 Things wherever you're listening right now, seven mornings a week. Thanks, as always, to PJ Elliott for his fantastic work on the show. And I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA today.

