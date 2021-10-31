Cop26 rail chaos as fallen tree cancels all services between London and Glasgow

COp26

Delegates travelling to the Cop26 climate summit have been hit with rail chaos after a fallen tree forced the cancellation of services between London and Glasgow.

Passengers have been told not to travel after a tree fell on overhead electric cables between Rugby and Milton Keynes on the West Coast Main Line.

Pictures on social media showed the concourse at London Euston station overflowing with travellers, as hundreds attempted to take the more climate-friendly option of reaching the UN environmental conference, which begins today.

Avanti West Coast, which runs most services between London and the Scottish city, said disruption was expected on the main line until the end of Sunday.

“Please DO NOT travel,” the firm said on its website. “Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires between Rugby and Milton Keynes Central all lines are blocked.

All Glasgow trains out of Euston cancelled because of a fallen tree. Concourse rammed with people. Not clear atm how/whether anyone is getting to Glasgow today in time for the first day of #cop26 pic.twitter.com/6vqmaOH6Uz — Olivia Rudgard (@OliviaRudgard) October 31, 2021

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Customers are advised not to attempt to travel for the remainder of the day.”

Ticket replacement deals have been arranged with LNER to reach Scotland via the East Coast Main Line and with TransPennine Express.

Multiple scheduled trains have disappeared from departure boards at Euston, leaving thousands of people stranded at the station.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and winds elsewhere on the network saw South Western Railway, which operates services in southern England, issue warnings that multiple trees had collapsed onto lines at eight locations. Services will be “severely disrupted” until 5pm on Sunday.