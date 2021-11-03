Cop26 protesters’ anger and frustration tinged with optimism

Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

On Tuesday morning, activists dressed in the red jumpsuits familiar to viewers of the dystopian Netflix series Squid Game strike pose for the assembled media on the south bank of the Clyde, directly opposite the Cop26 conference centre.Back across the river and further into the city centre later on Tuesday afternoon, Anne Thoday is squatting on the pavement on St Vincent Street next to her surdo drum, as a thick line of police prevented Extinction Rebellion protesters from moving towards the conference centre. “I think there are a lot of grandparents involved,” says the 59-year-old social worker, who arrived from Derbyshire on Sunday.

“This Cop really does feel like the last chance to turn things around. I’m not feeling very hopeful but I still felt compelled to come here.”

Indigenous representatives from Alaska, US, Panama, Amazonia and Patagonia were among those marching. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

This modest gathering – about 100 protesters – was typical of a smaller than expected protest presence so far at Cop26. No one is quite sure why, although anxiety about coronavirus is certainly playing a part. Activists argue, however, that it is also the result of exclusionary structures that go well beyond concerns about Covid transmission.

Joe Karp-Saway of Global Justice Now, says people have been put off by Covid, “but also the huge cost of travel and accommodation to Glasgow and miscommunication from the UK government and UNFCCC [the United Nations framework convention on climate change], which means there are fewer civil society groups from the global south.”

He notes that these early days are just the start of actions that will be spread across the fortnight, as well as the larger mobilisations planned for this weekend, when up to 100,000 are expected to march in Glasgow, with similar demonstrations across the UK and the world.

The XR activists finally move off again, carrying a pink lettered banner reading: “How many Cops to arrest climate chaos?” When they arrive outside the venue later in the afternoon, the police close the Clyde Arc, preventing protesters continuing their march but also stopping other visitors who need to get to events around the green zone across the river. The walk to the nearest open footbridge and back will take at least an hour.

Story continues

Inside the conference centre, Fatima Ibrahim of Green New Deal Rising is finding it hard to share Boris Johnson’s cautious optimism about the summit. There is a frustration and weariness among activists, she says. “People are tired of rhetoric and false promises.” The policing seems heavy-handed to her. “I’ve not seen protesters greeted by police in the same way at previous Cops, while civil society is locked out of spaces within the blue zone.

Activists urge negotiators to ‘End Climate Betrayal’ with concrete action over the next two weeks. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

For those who make it across the river, youth and indigenous activists have gathering for speeches and another photocall, holding up illuminated letters spelling out: “End Climate Betrayal.”

In her speech, Mitzi Tan, convener of Fridays For Future for the Philippines, sounds angry – the leaders aren’t in there, she gestures across the river, they are in front of her, she tells the small crowd, to hearty cheers.

The mood among activists is angry, the 24-year-old from Manila agrees afterwards. “It’s only been the second day but I’ve already heard so many excuses.”

Arriving in Glasgow on Sunday, she has been attending back-to-back events and meetings. “I have no sense of time,” she laughs, admitting she’s started taking vitamin D supplements “because I miss the sunlight so much”.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside J P Morgan financial services HQ. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

It’s as important to be in Glasgow to build networks as it is to protest, she explains. “One of the best feelings is meeting people from across the globe and hugging each other, because we’ve been organising together online for a year and some of us have never met in person.”On Wednesday morning, Ibrahim and her team challenge the UK chancellor, Rishi Sunak, about why there was no mention of the climate in his recent budget as he walks through the conference blue zone. His team demands that they be removed before he addresses the plenary.

For Green New Deal Rising this fortnight is also geared towards training up new activists: they will welcome 100 young people from across the UK to their hub at a warehouse in the east end of Glasgow. While the immediate momentum is building up to the weekend’s marches, “really what we are working towards is how to keep [leaders] accountable after 12 November”.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, Extinction Rebellion have convened again for a protest against corporate green-washing in the city centre. As the drums boom out, activists are remarking on the swelling crowd of 300 or more, suggesting that protest numbers are increasing as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, outside the conference hall, indigenous activists are converging following a march from Glasgow Green. Txai Surui, the daughter of a tribal chief from the Brazilian Amazon, delivered an eloquent appeal to the conference on Monday, telling delegates: ”The Earth is speaking. She tells us that we have no more time.”

The 24-year-old has been wearing the bird feather headdress made for her by her father and uncle, fashioned “for going into battle” she says. Looking ahead to the weekend’s marches, she urges people across the globe to participate: “Everybody should go to these marches, to show the power and strength of all the people in this fight. This is going to be a moment for us to send a message that they cannot do whatever they want, because the power is with the people.”

default