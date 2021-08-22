COP26: A no-nonsense guide on what we can expect

Photo credit: photography by Kate Hiscock - Getty Images

Scratching your head about COP26? Why is COP26 important? Where is it being held? Who’ll be attending? What’s on the COP26 agenda? Oh, and why is it actually called ‘COP26?’ As the UK gets ready to host the world's most important climate change summit, here’s our no-nonsense guide to what to expect, plus how you can get involved…

Why is COP26 important?

The conference has been called our “last hope” to reverse the climate crisis. A recent report by the IPCC warned that the world’s pledge to keep global heating within 1.5C is fast becoming a pipe dream – meaning flooding, droughts, extreme heatwaves and wildfires are set to get much worse. COP26 is a rare opportunity for world leaders to get together and make meaningful change, so there’s a lot at stake.

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong

Where and when is the event being held?

Each year, a different world city plays host, and in November it’s Glasgow’s turn. The UK was poised to do the honours last November, but COP26 was postponed because of the pandemic. Delegates will begin to descend on the Scottish city from 31st October 2021, with the conference continuing until 12th November.

Why is it called ‘COP26’?

COP stands for ‘Conference of the Parties’ and this year will be the 26th. There are 197 ‘Parties’, mostly individual countries, although the EU acts as one big group during negotiations. COP26 will be the first time the UK will stand alone, as a result of Brexit.

Who’ll be attending?

More than 190 world leaders are expected to attend, including Joe Biden. Even Vladimir Putin received a personal invite from Boris Johnson. Prince Charles is expected to make a speech, too. Alok Sharma, former Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, is COP26 President, which means he’ll lead preparations and chair meetings. There’ll also be UN officials and environment ministers. It’s estimated that over 30,000 people will be there.

Photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON - Getty Images

Will Greta Thunberg be there?

The 18-year-old campaigner has said that she won’t be attending, having called for the summit to be postponed until global vaccination rates have risen (there are concerns that developing countries will be excluded if attendees need a vaccine passport). This isn’t the first time events have overtaken Greta. In 2019, when political unrest in Santiago meant that Madrid had to step in at the eleventh hour, she had to hitchhike across the Atlantic due to the last-minute change of plans.

Story continues

What’s on the agenda?

After launching with a world leaders’ summit, each day will centre around a theme – from green transport to protecting nature. It’s rumoured that several young activists, like Bella Lack, will interview government ministers on stage. Formal negotiations are at the heart of the event, though. The main goals are securing global net zero by 2050 and keeping the world within 1.5C of warming. Developed countries will also be asked to deliver on their promise to raise $100bn a year for those most vulnerable to climate change. This was agreed at COP15 in Copenhagen, but is yet to materialise. COP26 is said to be the most important summit since Paris in 2015.

What happened in Paris?

It was a landmark event. During COP21, all nations agreed to limit global heating to no more than 2C above pre-industrial levels, or ideally 1.5C. That contract became The Paris Agreement, said to be the world’s most important climate change treaty. Countries agreed to create plans to reduce emissions known as ‘Nationally Determined Contributions’ or NDCs – which should be updated every five years. This year’s talks are particularly significant because each nation is expected to present these all-important proposals.

Photo credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE - Getty Images

So, what will actually be agreed at COP26?

Countries will be asked how they intent to reach 'net zero' – producing fewer emissions than they suck up – by 2050. It's hoped that leaders will make ambitious pledges to end coal use, invest in renewables and switch to electric vehicles.

How can I get involved?

While applications to attend the summit are now closed, there will be plenty going on in Glasgow during the two-week event. Friends of the Earth Scotland have organised two days of action on 5th and 6th November, with protests in Glasgow and across the UK. Alternatively, you could join your local COP26 Coalition to help organise action in your area. The government has also launched Together For Our Planet, a campaign to engage the nation in conversations around climate change. To learn more, follow @COP26 on Twitter.

You Might Also Like