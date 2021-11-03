COP26 latest news LIVE: Rishi Sunak to announce listed companies must publish net zero plans from 2023

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to say financial institutions will align themselves to the Paris Agreement 1.5 degree warming limit at COP26 in Glasgow.

Mr Sunak will laud the “historic” climate commitment from global firms that control $130tr (£95tr) of financial assets on finance day at COP26 on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will also reveal the UK is to force all financial institutions and listed companies in the UK to publish plans on how they will transition to net zero from 2023.

The Treasury says the commitments will help to create a “huge pool of cash that could fund our net zero transition”, including the move away from coal and the shift to electric cars.

07:14 , Elly Blake

UK to become first country to have net zero obligation for financial institutions

The UK will lead the way to become the world’s first net zero financial centre, a minister has said.

John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury, has said the plans to be outlined by the Chancellor on Finance Day at COP26 on Wednesday will make the UK "first jurisdiction in the world to have that net zero obligation for financial services".

He told Sky News it was "important we take the lead on this matter".