COP26 latest news LIVE: ‘Monumental challenge’ as Glasgow climate talks enter final day

Climate talks enter their last day in Glasgow (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

COP26 climate talks are entering their final scheduled day with the summit’s president Alok Sharma warning there is still “a monumental challenge ahead”.

The talks are scheduled to finish at 6pm on Friday, but could overrun as negotiators come under pressure to resolve issues.

The first draft of the ‘Glasgow Pact’ urges countries to “revisit and strengthen” targets for cutting emissions by 2030 in their national plans, to align them by the end of 2022 with the Paris goal of keeping temperature rises to “well below 2C” or to 1.5C.

Meanwhile, more protests are expected on the last day of negotiations with activists asking world leaders to choose between fossil fuels and a liveable planet.

Follow live updates below

Read More

New draft of Cop26 deal weakens language on fossil fuel phaseout

Climate activists deflate tyres of ‘luxury’ cars in carbon emissions protest

What the papers say – November 12

Nicola Sturgeon ‘wouldn’t bet lots of money’ on Cop26 negotiations finishing on Friday

08:17 , Elly Blake

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she "wouldn't bet lots of money on" Cop26 negotiations ending by 6pm on Friday.

She said: "I hope we see progress today, I certainly hope finishing at 6pm tonight would be possible.

“Equally, I would not be surprised to know that it was going into tomorrow.”

Ms Sturgeon stressed that it is "not unusual" for climate talks to overrun and "nobody should read anything particular into that if it does happen".

When asked if Boris Johnson should return to Glasgow to see the agreement get across the line she said: "If that is what it takes, then yes".

Nicola Sturgeon has called upon Boris Johnson to return to Glasgow (PA Wire)

The First Minister was speaking on Sky News.

Ms Sturgeon defended the organisation of the climate summit in Glasgow, which has attracted criticism for inclusion and accessibility issues, as well as pictures of long queues outside the venue.

She said: “I think it has been well organised but what matters most, of course, is the political outcome of it.”

Story continues

Ms Sturgeon also thought it was positive a reference to ending subsidies to fossil fuels was still included in the recently published Cop26 agreement.

She told Kay Burley that "everyone thought that may be a casualty" between drafts.

New draft deal appears to have been watered down on fossil fuels

08:02 , Elly Blake

A new draft of the deal that could be agreed at the Glasgow Cop26 climate talks appears to have watered down its push to curb fossil fuels.

The first draft of the “cover decision” called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The inclusion of a reference to fossil fuels was a first for a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from some countries.

Draft Cop26 agreement published

07:43 , Elly Blake

Alok Sharma has published the draft proposal of the Cop26 agreement, running into 46 pages.

All 197 Parties involved with the UN climate summit will need to sign and agree on the exact wording of the pact.

More details of what is in the document will be announced soon.

Monumental challenge ahead, but one we have to rise to - Cop26 president

07:31 , Elly Blake

As the UN climate summit enters its final scheduled day, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned of a “monumental challenge ahead of us”.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma said the summit will end today (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

But Mr Sharma stressed: “Collectively we have no choice but to rise to that challenge and strain every sinew to achieve a timely outcome that we can all be proud of.

“Because ultimately, this outcome, whatever it is, will belong to all of us.”