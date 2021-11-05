COP26 latest news LIVE: Greta Thunberg to lead climate change protest in Glasgow

Greta Thunberg and other youth activists are set to march through Glasgow on Friday (PA Wire)

Youth activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow on Friday morning to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians as the COP26 talks continue.

Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and other young campaigners, as well as local trade unionists will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city where the UN summit is being held.

The climate strike organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, with participants marching at 11am from Kelvingrove Park to George Square, comes as the COP26 talks feature events highlighting the voice of young people and education in climate action.

Ms Thunberg has been highly critical of the two-week conference, claiming it is the most “excluding COP ever” and labelling it a “two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.

07:42 , Elly Blake

Police say they will deal “swiftly and robustly” with any violent disorder or damage to property during planned COP26 protests over the coming days.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said officers have engaged with key campaign groups to ensure the protests can take place safety but will quickly crack down on any arising problems.

Young people will march through Glasgow on Friday

Mr Ritchie said police have worked closely with organisers of the youth march and are “very encouraged” by the high level of engagement to help deliver a safe event.

He said: “This will be a family event focusing on young people and the future of our planet. We are really looking forward to our continued engagement with organisers to make sure young people get their opportunity to be heard in what is an amazing event with the eyes of the world on us all.”

Students should not miss school to take part in COP26 youth march, says Nadhim Zahawi

07:28 , Elly Blake

The Education Secretary has spoken out against teenagers missing school to attend a protest in Glasgow on Friday.

Some 50,000 youth activists are expected to take to the streets to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians.

But Mr Zahawi said he "would rather they march on Saturday and Sunday".

He told Sky News: "The summit is here for at least two weekends. I would urge people not to miss school."

The Education Secretary said that while it was important that young people engaged with world leaders, and were "part of the solution", this should not be at the expense of missing school.

Fifth day of COP26 is Youth Day

07:22 , Elly Blake

The fifth day of COP26 will see the conference focus on Youth and Public Empowerment Day.

But attention is likely to move away from the SEC conference venue to the streets of Glasgow, as up to 50,000 youth activists are expected to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians.

Greta Thunberg, fellow campaigner Vanessa Nakate and other young activists, as well as local trade unionists, will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city.

Fridays for Future Scotland has organised the climate strike, with participants marching at 11am from Kelvingrove Park to George Square on Friday.