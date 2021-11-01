Cop26 Glasgow LIVE: Humanity has run down the clock on climate change, says Boris Johnson

(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell 120 world leaders at the opening of the Cop26 talks on Monday that “humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change”.

Mr Johnson, who returns from the G20 Summit in Rome held over the weekend, will be joined by the Prince of Wales who is expected to stress the urgency of action – calling for the world to be on a “war-like footing”.

Around 120 heads of state and government are expected to attend the world leaders’ summit, at the start of the Cop26 talks, where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming.

The conference in Glasgow is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts will be felt.

Follow latest updates below

Read More

COP26: Which world leaders are attending the climate summit and who is snubbing it?

COP26 programme: Full schedule and agenda for this year’s UN climate conference in Glasgow

When is the COP26 summit, who is attending and what is COP about?

Glasgow bin collectors walk out on strike

07:38 , Sarah Harvey

Bin collectors and street cleaners have walked out on strike as Glasgow hosts world leaders for the Cop26 summit, amid a row between a union and the city council.

GMB members walked out at one minute past midnight on Monday following the collapse of last-ditch talks between the union and Glasgow City Council on Sunday evening.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to arrive in Glasgow on Monday as the first day of the two-day world leaders' summit takes place at the Cop26 UN climate conference.

The planned strike action was previously called off on Friday after a new pay offer from council umbrella body Cosla, and the GMB said it would suspend the strike for two weeks to consult with members.

However, following talks on Sunday, the GMB said strike action would go ahead.