COP26: Climate change a far bigger problem than Covid, warns Sir Patrick Vallance

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street (PA Wire)

The Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that climate change is a far bigger and potentially deadlier problem than coronavirus.

Speaking from the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Sir Patrick Vallance said whereas Covid-19 is a two to four year problem, the other is a 50 to 100 year one, and more people would die from climate change than coronavirus, if we fail to act.

As with the pandemic combatting global warming will require a combination of technology and behavioral change, he said.

He told the BBC: “The reason I say it is a bigger problem is because in terms of the overall effect on humanity, if this is not stopped it is a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost.

“If the green choice becomes the easy one, more people will be willing to change their behaviour.”

Sir Vallance, who is also the Chief Scientific Adviser for the UN climate summit, helped lead the UK’s response to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The Chief Scientific Adviser previously indicated support for behavioural changes including reductions in meat eating and flying.

Sir Patrick said it was still possible to curb temperature rises to 1.5C, but only with steep reductions in global emissions by 2030 and reducing them to zero overall by 2050.

He said the message to world leaders is that “1.5C is achievable, it’s absolutely what we should be aiming for” but it requires action now.

He said this decade is the decade of research and development of innovation as it has to be scaled and applied now or the world will not be able to reach the 1.5C target.

“It’s going to require detailed plans, it’s going to require technology, it’s going to require behavioural change and it’s going to require monitoring in order to achieve this, including monitoring of emissions.”

On behavioural changes, Sir Patrick said: “There will be a move away from the extent of meat eating we’ve seen in the past, and I think we will all need to think about our flying habits.”

Tuesday is Gender and Science and Innovation Day at COP26.

The day will consider how women, girls and marginalised people are disproportionately affected by climate change - and how they can be part of the solution to halt it.

Speakers include speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ahead of her appearance, Ms Pelosi tweeted that “The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time — and America has a great responsibility to bring bold ambitions to the table to meet & beat our climate action goals.”

