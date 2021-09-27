COP26: Australia PM undecided on attending crucial climate summit

Australia"s Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seated with members of his delegation as he participates in a "Quad nations" meeting at the Leaders" Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework hosted

Australia's prime minister has signalled he may not attend the UN's landmark climate conference in November as his government faces continued criticism of its poor climate record.

In an interview, Scott Morrison said he had "not made any final decisions" on attending, suggesting it was a burden.

"It's another trip overseas... and I've spent a lot of time in quarantine," he told the West Australian newspaper.

The COP26 summit will be the biggest global climate crisis talks in years.

It is hoped that the 12-day meeting between world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland will produce the next emissions standards, aimed to slow global warming and keep temperature rise below 1.5C.

But Mr Morrison seemed to suggest that he wished to focus on Australia's pandemic recovery instead.

Australia recently approved a coal mine expansion south of Sydney despite global calls for coal projects to come to an end

"I have to focus on things here and with Covid. Australia will be opening up around that time. There will be a lot of issues to manage and I have to manage those competing demands," he told the newspaper.

Australia - one of the world's top exporters of coal and gas - is one of 200 countries expected to present their updated 2030 emissions cuts at the meet.

But the nation has steadfastly resisted committing to deeper cuts in this timeframe, or net zero emissions by 2050 - a goal already pledged by the US, the UK and many other developed nations.

Mr Morrison has said he wishes Australia to achieve net-zero carbon emissions "as soon as possible", but has not outlined any measures to do so.

Australia has consistently been criticised for its poor climate record and heavy reliance on coal-fired power - which makes it the most carbon polluting nation in the world per capita.

Canberra is also staunchly protective of its fossil fuel industry - and has pledged to continue mining and trading dirty fuels as long as there is demand in Asia.

Story continues

In July, a UN report ranked it last out of 170 member nations for its response to climate change.

And despite Australia's claims to the contrary, the UN has also previously said the nation is not on track to reach its already modest Paris Agreement targets of a 26-28% cut on 2005 levels by 2030.

"Not a no-show"

Mr Morrison, who became leader in 2018, has consistently defended Australia's climate policies as adequate.

The nation experienced a catastrophic fire season in its 2019-2020 summer - during which Mr Morrison was heavily criticised for downplaying the impact of climate change and travelling to Hawaii on a family holiday during the peak of the crisis.

He has made several trips abroad this year including to the G7 summit hosted by the UK, and in recent days to Washington for the Quad meeting with US, India and Japan leaders.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that if Mr Morrison did not attend there would still be senior level representation at the meeting.

"It's not a no show at the conference. Australia will be strongly represented at the conference no matter by which senior Australian representative and our commitment is very clear," she told the ABC.