Cop speeds off after being pulled over, Florida video shows. ‘Going into work, my man’

A police officer drove away after a deputy pulled him over and accused him of speeding, body camera footage shows.

A deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office pulled a marked Orlando Police Department SUV over after seeing it traveling 80 mph in a 45-mph zone in Oviedo at around 12:!5 p.m. June 6, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The officer, later identified as Alexander Michael Shaouni, can be seen getting out of his vehicle and confronting the deputy in body camera footage released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going into work, my man,” he can be heard saying in the video. “Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?”

The deputy then asks him for his driver’s license. Shaouni says, “No,” gets back in his vehicle and turns on his emergency lights before driving away

Shaouni was later arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving and fleeing a police officer, according to the report.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Orlando police department said that Shaouni had been “relieved of duty” pending investigations by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department internal affairs division.

Shaouni’s bond was set at $9,000, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputy told friend accused of performing sex acts with child to run, Florida cops say

Deputy accused of driving boat under influence in deadly Mother’s Day crash in Georgia

Police officer drove drunk to pick daughter up at elementary school, Florida cops say