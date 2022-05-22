Cop Secret review – unsubtle Icelandic police comedy

In this rowdy cop-movie pastiche from Iceland, a hot shot detective is partnered with his arch rival, only to find that their mutual animosity is a mask for deeper feelings. A heady mix of muscle cars, bank robberies, shootouts and macho posturing is juxtaposed with a polite Icelandic backdrop and a touching (if not entirely persuasive) gay love story.

Cop Secret is a broadly comic feature debut from Hannes Þór Halldórsson (who in a previous life was goalkeeper in the Icelandic national football team), but one that is too exhaustingly blunt to be as funny as it clearly believes itself to be.

• On digital platforms