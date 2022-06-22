Cop’s Lawyer: My ‘Poor Client’ Thought Teen’s Cellphone Was a Gun

Eileen Grench
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout

Noah Ball, the Chicago cop who shot and grievously injured an unarmed 13-year-old Black boy with his hands up last month, mistook the teen’s cellphone for a gun, according to an attorney representing the officer.

“Ball had no cover, he had no concealment—he had to make a split-second decision,” Timothy Grace told The Daily Beast in an interview on Tuesday night.

“Now my poor client is in a position that—now he has to live with this, where he had to shoot a 13-year-old,” he added.

But an attorney for the family of the teen—referred to only as “AG” in a federal lawsuit against the city and the officer, whose identity The Daily Beast is reporting for the first time—say they have reviewed video evidence, and that it tells a different story.

On May 18, the boy was pursued on foot by officers to a Marathon gas station on North Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. AG had fled from the passenger side of a car after cops stopped the vehicle, which was suspected of being involved in a carjacking the previous day.

According to surveillance video previously obtained by The Daily Beast, after racing into the parking lot and raising his hands, the boy turned to the right towards the pursuing officers. In a split second, he was gunned down.

That made him the latest teenager to be shot by the notoriously troubled police force behind a wide array of high-profile shootings of young men and boys of color in recent years. And while he survived the encounter, “AG” may never walk again, according to Andrew M. Stroth, a lawyer representing the teen and his family.

The video obtained by The Daily Beast—from a security camera aimed from across the parking lot—is the clearest view of the incident that has been released to the public. The video shows AG’s hands clearly raised, but it was not clear whether the boy held a cellphone in his hand.

An eyewitness previously told a local ABC affiliate that cops had told AG to put his hands up, and that he had followed instructions. “I got it all on my phone—his hands were up. He didn’t have a gun. They shot him for no reason,” they said.

For his part, weeks before shooting the unarmed teen, Officer Ball was lauded by the city’s largest police union for helping arrest an alleged murderer.

Grace, his attorney, suggested his client was in fear for his life when he opened fire.

“To say that [AG] put his hands in the air, I think, is a complete misrepresentation of the video,” Grace told the Daily Beast, referring to body-worn-camera footage yet to be released to the public.

Grace added that the officer was also yelling at the teen to “drop the gun.”

“And then the individual gets into the gas station lot, turns around, and points [what he believed to be a gun] in a shooting stance back at Noah Ball—that’s what happened,” the attorney claimed.

Grace also claimed the teen’s hands were not up, but did not contest the fact that there was no weapon found on the scene.

In the Tactical Response Report filled out by police on the day after the incident and obtained by The Daily Beast, Ball indicated he perceived the youth’s phone as a gun. But he also indicated the shot he fired was due to “subject armed with a weapon” and was in defense of both himself and his partner.

According to the City’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the independent agency that investigates alleged police misconduct in Chicago, there was no weapon recovered at the scene. Police Superintendent David Brown confirmed a day after the incident that no one had fired at officers.

Stroth, the attorney for the boy, told The Daily Beast he had reviewed all video evidence, including body-worn camera footage and witness video, with the boy’s mother at COPA’s offices. He said they saw no sign of a cellphone in the teen’s hand, and wanted all video evidence to be released to the public.

Previously, the city had denied their requests, citing AG’s status as a minor, he said.

The Chicago police department, which earlier on Tuesday announced the final version of a new foot-pursuit policy for officers, declined to comment. The new policy—which bars cops from chasing people simply because they run away—may have been spurred in part by the fatal police shooting of another Chicago 13-year-old: Adam Toledo.

‘It’s Devastating’: Chicago Residents Reeling After Footage Shows 13-Yr-Old Had His Hands Up as Cop Shot Him

Stroth maintains that his own client will be absolved by video evidence, even if his life is never the same.

“The objective video evidence shows a kid pumping his arms back and forth with no weapon, unarmed, shot immediately,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hotel guest saw QAnon surfer Matthew Coleman just before he allegedly murdered his children

    Matthew Coleman told his two young children: ‘You’ll see mommy soon’

  • More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim

    As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Henrietta Viski’s estranged husband had a court order forbidding him from going near the 37-year-old mother of three. She died in hospital on Saturday, June 18.

  • Donald Trump likely no longer in contempt, New York attorney general says

    Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with a New York state court in Manhattan, a lawyer for James said affidavits filed by employees of Trump businesses appeared sufficient to lift an April 25 contempt order, which led to Trump paying a $110,000 fine. "Respondent's counsel must rely upon current employees to provide the required information," the letter said.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes raves about Toronto: 'I got drafted by the right team'

    Scottie Barnes feels "super blessed" to be a member of the Raptors.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El