Cop Injured On Jan. 6: 'Josh Hawley Is A Bitch. And He Ran Like A Bitch.'

Ryan Grenoble
·2 min read
In the early afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) flashed a fist pump of encouragement at a growing mob outside the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, in never-before-seen surveillance footage released Thursday, the senator, now looking quite timid, is seen literally running away from the same mob.

The striking footage didn’t sit well with Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten, electroshocked and nearly killed by the insurrectionists.

“Josh Hawley is a bitch. And he ran like a bitch,” the 20-year police veteran told Politico in an interview after the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing where the surveillance footage was shown. “The fist pump, combined with what he did in the immediate aftermath, just shows [his] true character ― or lack thereof.”

While witnesses in the hearing erupted in laughter at the clip of Hawley high-tailing it away from his own actions, it was no moment of levity for Fanone.

“Obviously I see the amusement of it and I’m not going to fault people for finding it humorous, but: That pisses me off. That guy’s a clown,” he said.

“You see the way that these guys perform in public, and then what they are in reality ― you get a lot of that nonsense up here on Capitol Hill with these members of Congress that have become a caricature in the media, but in reality they have no character. They have no honor. They have no integrity.”

Fanone has been an outspoken critic of the GOP response to the Capitol riot. Testifying before Congress last year, he detailed the harrowing events he witnessed after responding to desperate calls for law enforcement backup on Jan. 6.

“I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them, and the people in this room,” he said at the time. “But too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist, or that hell wasn’t actually that bad.”

  • Hawley Seen Fleeing Capitol Riots After He 'Riled Up' Crowd With Fist Salute, Committee Hears

    Senator Josh Hawley was shown raising his fist to crowds massed at the US Capitol before later being seen fleeing as rioters breached the Capitol on January 6, an image and CCTV footage released by the January 6 Committee showed.Representative Elaine Luria said the Republican senator “raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing already at the security gates.”Luria went on to say: “Later that day Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol. See for yourself,”The committee released an image showing Hawley with his fist raised outside the Capitol building. CCTV then shows him running through the building and travelling down an escalator alongside other people.Hawley has yet to comment on the footage or the committee’s allegations. Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful

  • A former Capitol police officer who was brutally beaten by January 6 rioters said Josh Hawley 'ran like a coward' when the mob broke in

    "The first thoughts that popped into my mind was — Josh Hawley's a bitch, and he ran like a bitch," Michael Fanone said.

