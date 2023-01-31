Cop Fired in Sex Scandal Admitted to Affairs, Trading Nude Pics and Playing 'Strip Uno' with Fellow Officers

5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne

La Vergne Police Department

Details are emerging about the sex scandal that has rocked a Tennessee police department.

Five officers were fired and three others were suspended from the La Vergne Police Department following an internal investigation into reports of multiple sexual encounters involving members of the second shift.

Among the fired officers is Maegan Hall, who admitted to being sexually involved with multiple fellow officers, according to a series of transcripts released by NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

In interviews conducted for the internal investigation, Hall confessed to trading nude photos, playing "strip Uno" and engaging in other alcohol-fueled escapades with some of her fellow officers.

"Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand," she told investigators, per the transcripts.

Hall first admitted to having intercourse with Officer Larry Holladay during a football watch party and on multiple other occasions but never while on the clock, according to the interviews.

She initially denied having relationships with anyone else, but later told investigators she sent nude photos to various officers "on shift" when they asked her for them.

During a second meeting, Hall admitted to having sexual encounters with Officer Patrick Magliocco on a hill and in the bathroom on the top deck of a houseboat owned by Sergeant Eric Staats, according to the documents published by WSMV.

Hall also admitted in the transcripts to kissing Magliocco's wife during the previously mentioned football party while her husband was present. She said her colleague hoped a make-out session would get her husband "into the idea" of group sex, but she said he was not interested.

"Me and my husband have had a threesome before," Hall told investigators, adding, "I didn't think he would have an issue with it."

Hall also recalled playing a game of "strip Uno" while drinking at her home with Sergeant Henry Ty McGowan and Officer Vielka Brizendine prior to being officially hired by the La Vergne Police Department. Afterward, Hall said she and McGowan "kissed for a little bit" when they were alone while her husband and Brizendine were on the patio.

Hall also told investigators about a sexual relationship through much of 2022 with Sergeant Lewis Powell, including engaging in oral sex at the local substation while they were on the clock. Powell also confessed to the sexual encounter at the substation in a separate interviews with investigators, according to additional transcripts.

She said Powell was "extremely persistent" during their relationship and was not pleased when she broke things off with him two months before the investigation.

One time, she said, Powell called her and claimed he drank "a whole bottle" of Jack Daniels before telling her "I just want to kill myself. I wanted to drive off and get into a wreck and it's because of you."

Hall claimed Powell pressured her to stay quiet about their encounters during a meet up at Planet Fitness in Murfreesboro the week before the interview. "It wasn't instruction," she said, per the transcripts, "it was more of just like 'my career, my life is on thin ice' basically."

Hall also admitted to having a sexual encounter with Officer Juan Lugo-Perez at a hotel after the two visited a go-kart park, and one with Detective Seneca Shields in the weight room of the department's gym.

Shields and Lugo-Perez confessed to the encounters as well, according to additional transcripts published by WSMV.

Shields and Lugo-Perez were fired for their roles in the scandal, as were Powell and McGowan. Magliocco, Holladay and Officer Gavin Schoeberl were suspended.

In her third interview, Hall told investigators that she and her husband are in couples counseling and are trying to stay together.

PEOPLE's call Tuesday to the La Vergne Police Department was not immediately returned.