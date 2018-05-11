Cop who arrested Toronto van attack suspect receives gift from Reds star Votto

The Canadian Press
Cop who arrested Toronto van attack suspect receives gift from Reds star Votto
Cop who arrested Toronto van attack suspect receives gift from Reds star Votto

TORONTO — Count baseball superstar Joey Votto among those impressed by the bravery of Toronto police officer Ken Lam.

Votto, a first baseman with the Cincinnati Reds and a Toronto native, sent Lam a pair of game-worn cleats in appreciation of the officer's arrest of Alek Minassian, who allegedly plowed a van through pedestrians in north Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

Lam was widely lauded for his poise after a video surfaced of him apprehending Minassian without firing a shot on April 23.

The 42-year-old Lam was presented the cleats by hockey personality Nick Kypreos, who posted a picture of the occasion on his Instagram account.

The Canadian Press

What to Read Next