Cop arrested for 'molesting' women, minor in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Dwarka Police have arrested a Sub-Inspector for allegedly molesting women and a minor in the area. Four separate cases have been lodged against him including the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Delhi Police.

Sub-Inspector, Puneet Grewal, who was arrested on Saturday, has been sent to judicial custody.

"Dwarka South Police Station was receiving complaints against an unknown person in the area for molesting women following which multiple FIRs were registered and later he was identified as the Sub-Inspector. Several CCTV cameras were checked to reach the accused. According to the preliminary investigation, police are suspecting Grewal as a serial molester," said Delhi Police.

A total of four cases have been registered against Grewal. A case has been registered against him under Section 354D, 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Delhi Police.

"The incident came to light after a woman took to social media on October 17 and posted a video message alleging molestation. Grewal is currently working with the traffic unit," Delhi Police added. (ANI)



