Cop accused of 9 mistaken DUI arrests resigns from job, Colorado police chief says

A Fort Collins officer accused of mistakenly arresting nine people later cleared of driving under the influence charges has resigned, Colorado police reported.

Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a Friday, Dec. 2, Facebook post that the officer resigned shortly before a meeting to discuss disciplinary action following an investigation into the arrests.

“As of today, he is no longer employed with our agency,” Swoboda said in the post.

The investigation began after a review of recent cases showed several DUI arrests made by the officer were later dropped because no evidence of drugs or alcohol was found, the post said.

An internal investigation found nine cases were involved, Swoboda said. The officer rotated out of DUI enforcement to regular patrol duties in May.

As the investigation progressed, the officer was placed on administrative duties in September and then on leave in October, Swoboda said in the post.

“The results of the investigation ultimately revealed a pattern of performance that did not meet the training and standards we require for our officers,” Swoboda said in the post. “As a result, I lost faith in his ability to serve as a Fort Collins Police officer.”

The officer resigned before a meeting scheduled with Swoboda on the outcome of the investigation.

“This officer let our community down and that hurts,” Swoboda said in a video posted with the release. “But I promise we’re going to continue to work with you to be a better police department tomorrow than we are today.”

Fort Collins is a city of 169,000 about 60 miles north of Denver.

NC police officer charged with driving while impaired has resigned, officials say

Ex-paramedic convicted of sexually assaulting patient faces more charges in Wisconsin