Coordinator changes add intrigue to Big Ten spring practices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Gattis
    Josh Gattis
    Player of American football
  • Bobby Engram
    American football player
  • Mark Whipple
    American football player and coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) During an offseason in which more than one out of every five Football Bowl Subdivision programs changed head coaches, the Big Ten was the lone conference that didn't see a single move.

But that doesn't mean the league stood pat.

While all 14 Big Ten members returned their head coaches from last season, nearly half changed offensive coordinators. That has meant extra work for players at those six schools as the Big Ten approaches the end of spring practices.

''It's been a grind,'' Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek said.

Vokolek said the Cornhuskers spent much of spring practice going over routes and concepts they learned over the winter. Similar scenes played out at Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

How those coordinator moves might impact the offensive schemes at those schools remains uncertain.

''I think you are always evolving,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. ''You are always adapting and you are always tweaking to make things better. You are changing with the times as you continue to go forward.''

The most notable change took place at Michigan, where coach Jim Harbaugh returned for an eighth season after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings about their open position on signing day with his staff wondering if he was going to stay or go. Offensive coordinator and play-caller Josh Gattis is gone and next season will run Mario Cristobal's offense at Miami.

Gattis had won the Frank Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach last season while helping Michigan earn its first College Football Playoff berth.

''I didn't see it coming,'' Harbaugh acknowledged. ''But now, we're rolling.''

Harbaugh promoted from within. He made quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss a co-coordinator alongside Sherrone Moore, who also had the co-coordinator title last season.

While Gattis' departure was voluntary, most of the other changes came because a head coach wanted a fresh start. Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska all fired their 2021 offensive coordinators.

Illinois selected former UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to replace Tony Petersen. Indiana picked former UMass head coach Walt Bell to take over for Nick Sheridan. Nebraska hired former Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple after firing Matt Lubick. Minnesota saw the return of Kirk Ciarrocca to replace Mike Sanford Jr.

The other change came at Wisconsin, where Paul Chryst served as his own offensive coordinator last year but now has Baltimore Ravens assistant Bobby Engram filling that role.

Some of these new coordinators have familiarity with their new bosses.

Ciarrocca coordinated Minnesota's offenses from 2017-19 before leaving for the same position at Penn State. He spent last season as an analyst at West Virginia.

''I love Kirk's organizational skills,'' Fleck said. ''I love the relationship he has with the offensive players.''

Engram coached wide receivers on Chryst's Pitt staff from 2012-13. Chryst and Engram have said Wisconsin's play-calling will be a collaborative process.

''I'm going to call plays but how does that look in terms of collaborating?'' Engram said. ''I don't really know yet. . Paul has a lot of wisdom, a lot of experience in calling plays. I'm going to lean on him. I'm going to talk ball with him. What that looks like in real time during a game, I'm not sure yet, but it's going to be fun and it's going to be challenging to figure it out.''

There's plenty of uncertainty across the Big Ten over how the offenses will look with so many new coordinators. Teams are hesitant to go into specifics about any potential schematic changes.

Players have offered a few clues.

Vokolek noted that Nebraska's players have been watching Pittsburgh film to see the success Whipple had there with an offense featuring quarterback Kenny Pickett, a potential first-round draft pick.

Nebraska quarterback and Texas transfer Casey Thompson said he chose the Cornhuskers in part because he was excited about working in an offense that combined the philosophies of Whipple and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.

''Frost kind of recruited me (when he was) at UCF,'' Thompson said. ''I studied his whole offense when he was at Oregon. I knew what he was about. I started to study Whipple's offense and watched Kenny Pickett. Then I turned on Nebraska in 2020 and '21 and saw we had plenty of receivers here to be successful, and that's what led to my decision.''

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says the Badgers might not depart much from their traditional run-oriented style but should have enough new elements that fans will notice the difference.

''It's a couple of new wrinkles, but it's Wisconsin football,'' quarterback Graham Mertz said. ''It's our offense. We're going to play the way we play, but definitely a couple of new wrinkles, new reads, new concepts.''

Mertz can't wait to see how well the new offense works when the season arrives. That feeling is prevalent across Big Ten campuses this spring.

''It's been good,'' Mertz said. ''It's been fun.''

---

AP College Football Writer Eric Olson and AP sports writers Dave Campbell and Larry Lage contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.