Cooper Standard Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Cooper Standard (CPS) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the third consecutive year Cooper Standard has received this award, and the first time it has been recognized in multiple product lines, one of only 17 suppliers to achieve this level of performance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve - and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

Story continues

"We are honored to be recognized again with this prestigious award from General Motors for delivering superior products in two of our core product lines," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering sustained value through strong customer relationships and innovation."

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 28,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

###

CPS_G

Media Contact

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595515/Cooper-Standard-Recognized-by-General-Motors-as-a-2019-Supplier-of-the-Year-Winner