Cooper signs NC budget + Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown has died

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces that he will sign the state budget, during a press briefing on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C.

It’s official: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law on Thursday.

Cooper told reporters Tuesday that he would sign the compromise budget revealed Monday by the legislature. His signing follows nearly two months of negotiations between Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger and other leaders.

What got us to this point?

The Senate and House passed the budget bill this week with bipartisan support.

The final vote ( 101-10 ) was in the House Thursday morning.

Cooper said Tuesday that the “good outweighs the bad” in the budget.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown won MeckMin’s Sydnor Thompson Jr. Community Leader Award on Monday.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Charlotte’s first female African-American family medicine resident, died Wednesday, according to Novant Health. She had been treated for cancer since 2012 and was in her mid-60s, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Garmon-Brown, who moved to Charlotte in 1980, served many roles in the Charlotte community as a Novant physician, minister, author and community activist. She was the co-founder of Charlotte Community Health Clinic, a free clinic for uninsured patients, and also served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Leading on Opportunity Council.

“She is mourned by a community that she left better than she found it,” Novant Health said in a statement. “Dr. Garmon-Brown was a voice for the voiceless and a tireless advocate for what is just and right.”

Rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis. He was on his way to his annual Thanksgiving giveaway when he stopped at the bakery, lawyer Scott Hall told NBC News.

Security officers caught in a photo without masks inside a light-rail train were “out of compliance” with mask mandates, Charlotte’s transit agency said.

The owners of Reid’s Fine Foods are opening a new market and restaurant — with a bone broth bar — in South End.

What can you expect to see there?

All-day breakfast

An espresso bar

A bakery

... and more

