Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are disappointed with Sunday’s 26-17 against the Philadelphia Eagles as they should be.

No loss is ever acceptable.

And while the game may have finally showed the world Cooper Rush’s shortcomings with his questionable arm strength in a three-interception performance, the facts are that the Cowboys backup quarterback did his job.

He did what backups are supposed to do: win games, keep the team in contention and the season afloat until the starter returns to the lineup.

And that time appears to be now for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who plans to return to the field for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after missing the last five games with a fractured thumb, suffered in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn’t do what they did,” Prescott said after the game. “I have a lot of pride in this team. I know what Cooper Rush can do. I was disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys the last five weeks.

“But I’m excited to move forward and happy as hell for the position that we are in. Excited there is a long season ahead. We control everything in front of us.”

The plan for Prescott’s ramp to a return against the Lions starts Monday when he visits the doctor to get the final go-ahead to be a full participant in practice this week, starting Thursday.

The Cowboys will treat Wednesday as a rest day and then have a full practice on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said.

For all intents and purposes, it’s full steam ahead for Prescott after a strong couple of days of practice on Saturday and Sunday when he took snaps from center for the first time.

He participated in 7-on-7 work, third down and and red zone drills with the team on Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12 to insert a metal plate in his fractured thumb.

He threw 50 passes before the game against the Eagles on Sunday night.

“I thought he took the next step,” McCarthy said. “We will get him in there tomorrow and see where we are and hopefully have a plan for him Thursday.”

McCarthy said he wants Prescott to be part of a full week of practice before returning to the field.

So once he gets cleared on Monday, McCarthy said the goal for him is to be part of the normal week before the Cowboys decide between Prescott and Rush.

There is really no decision.

“That is my plan,” Prescott said when asked he was going to play against the Lions. “I plan on going this week and get my full week of practice.”

Prescott can’t wait.

And while he wanted to return earlier, he said the bone didn’t cooperate with his aggressive plan. The prognosis turned out just what the doctors and trainers envisioned.

“I had plans,” he said. “The bone didn’t have the same plans. That was me being eager. That was nothing different than what the doctor and trainers had planned. The plan is to go next week.”

Asked if he was already eager for a return matchup against the Eagles on Christmas Eve in what could be a battle for the NFC East title, Prescott initially resisted.

“I am one day at a time,” he said. “I’m preparing myself for the Lions and go this week. When time comes for these guys again we will be ready. That is simply said.”