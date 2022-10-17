The Cooper Rush bubble burst. Now Dallas Cowboys need 'eager' Dak Prescott to return | Opinion

PHILADELPHIA — The scar at the base of Dak Prescott's right thumb is the reminder of why he has had to watch the last five Dallas Cowboys games from the sideline.

The starting quarterback would love for Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to be the last game he misses due to a broken right thumb – his throwing hand – he suffered during the season opener.

Prescott initially targeted the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams as his return date. That timeline may have been premature, he realized. He has his plans. The doctors have theirs. And so does that bone he broke.

"I don’t necessarily get that frustrated over that (timeline being pushed back). I can’t control this," Prescott said Sunday while walking out of the Lincoln Financial Field visitor's locker room. "Obviously, something is healing. I had plans. The bone obviously didn’t have the same plans."

As for his initial prognosis of potentially being able to return sooner, "that was just me being eager," he said.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did little to combat the idea of an abrupt Prescott return; he actually sowed the idea of a quarterback competition that set sports talk shows ablaze, and backup Cooper Rush's solid performances gave that wish a level of credence.

Dallas opted not put Prescott on injured reserve in hopes he could return within the four-week window that designation would prevent. However, Sunday marked five weeks since the injury.

"The plan now is to go next week," Prescott said of a Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. "Let’s see if I can do that."

Cowboys fans are greatly anticipating that outcome. For all of Rush's success in winning four consecutive games, his bubble burst Sunday.

Dallas needs Prescott back – ASAP.

Entering Sunday, Rush hadn't thrown an interception. He threw three picks against a frenetic Eagles secondary and had a 1.0 quarterback rating after the first half. His gumption was commendable, however, and Rush mounted a comeback that saw the Cowboys cut the Philadelphia lead to 20-17.

Effort won't be enough against teams like the Eagles and other contenders.

Rush has been serviceable. But even though the wins piled up, there is an understandable element within the locker room of wanting the starting quarterback back in place.

"We’re ready to get (No. 4) back," Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "As long as he’s healthy and ready to go, it’ll be good to get him back."

Prescott participated in 7-on-7 third down and red zone drills during Saturday's practice, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

"I thought he did well in that," McCarthy said. "It was what we're looking for.

"I thought he clearly took the next step so we'll get him in there (Monday), see where we are, and hopefully have a plan for him Thursday."

Ideally, McCarthy said, Prescott would have a full week of practice before his return.

"And if we get into (Monday) and the medical (staff) fully clears him then we will prepare next week to play Dak or Cooper," McCarthy said.

Pressing any sort of panic button for the Cowboys would be premature at this juncture. Their next two games are both at home against the doormats of the NFC North, the Lions (1-4 and coming off a bye week) and the Chicago Bears (2-4).

The risk of the season escaping their control, though, grows with each week Rush is in for Prescott – even with an elite defense.

"I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn’t do what they just did. Obviously, you guys know me – very optimistic," Prescott said. "Got a lot of pride in this team, though, know the guys on this team, know the defense, know what Cooper is capable of. Just disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys along that process – five weeks, I guess."

Prescott would rather that absence not extend to six games.

"(I'm) excited to move forward. Happy as hell with the position that we’re in. Yeah, we can get rolling," Prescott said. "Obviously I’m not too excited that we just lost but I’m excited that there’s a long season ahead. We’re in a good position. We control everything in front of us."

As Prescott said, he can't control how his thumb feels.

But the integrity of that appendage will determine the 2022 Cowboys' ceiling.

