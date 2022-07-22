Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in July 4th shooting, finally goes outside – and enjoys a popsicle

CHICAGO — For the first time in 19 days, Cooper Roberts, 8, went outside – and he was finally able to enjoy an orange popsicle.

The little boy was shot and left paralyzed after the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

Cooper remains in the pediatric intensive care unit, said family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi on Friday. A tear in his esophagus continues to heal from surgeries, and the popsicle marked the first time Cooper was able to take liquid by mouth.

"He was downgraded to serious condition briefly yesterday but moved back to critical based on the latest CT scan," Loizzi said. "The spiking fever has returned, off and on, likely due to this infection."

Luke, on left, and Cooper Roberts are 8-year-old twins from Highland Park, Illinois. Both were injured in the Fourth of July shooting there.

Cooper suffered a severed spine and was paralyzed from the waist down. He underwent multiple surgeries and was previously on a ventilator.

His twin brother, Luke, and mother were also injured in the shooting.

Loizzi said the family is grateful and humbled by the support they've received.

Meanwhile, Cooper's favorite baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers, sent a special care package with a jersey with his name on it.

That "really lifted his spirits," Loizzi said.

“Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can,” Cooper’s mother, Keely Roberts, said in a previous statement.

A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.

