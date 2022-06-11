Cooper Noriega, TikTok Influencer, Dies at 19 After Posting Chilling Video

Cooper Noriega, TikTok influencer who had 2.3 million followers, was found dead in a parking lot last Thursday, according to records reviewed by Us Weekly. He was 19.

Just 19 days earlier, he asked his followers, “Who else b thinking they got die young af?”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner records did not release a cause of death, and the case is still being investigated. Noriega has mentioned to followers about his struggles with mental illness and substance use, most recently saying on TikTok that he started a Discord server where people can share their stories.

“If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” he said in a video. “I created [the Discord] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself. I want you guys to not be alone and [to] feel safe.”

He continued: “I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness. One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down. For that reason, Discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.