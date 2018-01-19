Cooper, Liggeons with double-doubles in Wagner 73-64 victory

NEW YORK (AP) -- JoJo Cooper and Devin Liggeons turned in double-doubles and Wagner defeated St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 73-64 on Thursday night.

The game matched Wagner's Northeast Conference top-ranked scoring defense (69.2 points per game) and the Red Flash's top-ranked scoring offense (83.6). Wagner outshot St. Francis 49 to 40 percent.

Cooper had 17 points and 10 assists and Liggeons 15 points and 12 rebounds for Wagner (12-6, 5-2). Romone Saunders added 14 points.

Mark Flagg scored 18 points, Andre Wolford 13 and Keith Braxton 11 for the Red Flash (10-8, 4-3).

The Red Flash led 34-25 in the first minute of the second half before Liggeons, with eight points, led a 23-2 run over the next 8:22 for a 48-36 lead with 11 minutes remaining. St. Francis got as close as six but Wagner made 11 of 15 free throws in the final 3:08 to ensure the win.

The victory left Wagner alone in second place, a game back of Robert Morris (5-1). The two teams face off at Wagner on Saturday.