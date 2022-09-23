Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp

Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Cooper Kupp may be the reigning Super Bowl MVP — but when it comes to his family, the most valuable player is his wife Anna Kupp.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has described his wife of seven years as "an absolute warrior" for their family, which includes their two young sons, Cooper Jameson and Cypress Stellar.

"I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings," Cooper told PEOPLE. "Every morning, she's got the boys and it's not like I'm just sleeping in, I'm at work, but she's still got to take that stuff on."

And while Cooper is at the top of his game professionally (the Super Bowl champion signed a 3-year contract extension with the Rams in June 2022), he claims none of it would be possible without the support of his longtime love, whom he married in June 2015 after dating since high school.

"The things she allows me to do to pursue being the best version of me as a football player could not be done without her," Cooper shared.

So who is the woman behind the NFL star's success? Here's everything to know about Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Kupp.

They're high school sweethearts

Cooper and Anna (whose maiden name is Croskrey) began dating in 2012 when they were seniors in high school (Cooper at Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, and Anna at nearby Richland High School). The two met at a high school track meet, when Anna presented Cooper with a medal from an event. According to Cooper, it was love at first sight.

"I knew that she was the one that I wanted to marry when we had first met back in high school," Cooper told ESPN in February 2022. "I told my mom the day I met her, 'I'm going to marry this girl.' "

Their relationship became long distance, though, when the two went off to separate colleges some 1,800 miles apart: Cooper to play football at Eastern Washington University and Anna to the University of Arkansas.

"By far the hardest goodbye I have ever said in my life. See you in a short 5 months," Anna wrote on Instagram in January 2014.

But by the second half of 2014, Cooper and Anna had decided they could no longer live separately. The two got engaged in March 2014 and by the fall of that same year, Anna had transferred to Eastern Washington University.

She supported him financially through college

Anna worked full-time while she and Cooper attended Eastern Washington University together in order to allow Cooper to place all of his efforts into football and school. She was employed at a local restaurant, where she worked at the register and as a server.

"I supported us monetarily through college," Anna told ESPN. "I was working full time so that he didn't have to worry about that, so that he could focus."

Cooper credits Anna's sacrifices and hard work for helping him get to the professional level.

"Without a doubt, there's no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing," Cooper added. "I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn't for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do."

They've been married since 2015

The pair tied the knot on June 20, 2015, at the end of their sophomore year of college. The nuptials were held at Oakshire Estate & Airfield in Yakima, Washington, with more than 400 guests present.

Football played a large part in the young couple's wedding. After Cooper and Anna exchanged vows, she handed him his Eastern Washington football helmet — which he then wore while carrying his new bride down the aisle. And rather than a traditional garter toss, Cooper placed a garter around a football and then threw it over all of the reception tables to a group of awaiting men.

"A lot of people ask, 'Why did you guys get married so young? Didn't you feel you were missing out?' " Anna told ESPN. "And you're telling them, 'No, we actually think the opposite. We feel so lucky to have found someone that we love and cherish so much so early.' "

They have two sons together

Anna and Cooper welcomed their first son, Cooper Jameson Kupp (whom they call "June" for Junior), on July 3, 2018.

"We pray that you would grow to experience God's love for you, for strength and wisdom to be an example of this for you, and that you would live boldly to pass along this love to the world. Welcome to the world Cooper Jameson Kupp! You are our greatest little blessing Junebug," Cooper wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his firstborn.

June became a big brother on Jan. 17, 2021, when the couple's second son, Cypress Stellar Kupp, was born. Anna and Cooper shared the news on each of their Instagram accounts, posting a photo of their and June's hands over the new baby's chest.

"We are filled beyond anything we could ever imagine. God is good," they each wrote on Instagram, along with a Bible verse explaining the origin of Cypress' name.

They share a dog together

Anna and Cooper are also parents to a pup named Elouise, whom they affectionately nicknamed Lo. They've had the fluffy dog since 2017, and she's made several appearances over the years on both of their Instagram accounts.

"Enjoying some football this Sunday with my girls! Elouise (Lo) is learning quickly and will be up to speed soon!" Cooper wrote on Instagram in October 2017, when Lo was just a puppy.

"You my little Lolo, bring me so much joy. Happy #nationalpuppyday from me and mine to you and yours," Anna shared in March 2018.

She's a former college athlete

Cooper isn't the only one with athletic talent in the family. In high school, Anna participated in basketball, volleyball, track and cross country, and in college, she competed as a heptathlete at both the University of Arkansas and Eastern Washington University (There are seven events in the heptathlon: 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter run, broad jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run). Anna was also known for joining Cooper in the weight room in college and challenging him with workouts.

"I'd go and do a CrossFit workout with her and she would just run laps around me in these workouts," Cooper told ESPN. "I mean, it is unbelievable."

Nowadays, Anna participates in a women's basketball league with fellow NFL wife Kelly Stafford — and Cooper helps operate the scoreboard. But according to both Stafford and Anna, his skills in that arena need some work.

"They failed on it multiple times. It was comical," Stafford said of Cooper and her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, during an episode of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.

"Yes — and we let them know," Anna added.

She's his biggest supporter

Cooper Kupp hugs his wife Anna Croskrey as they celebrate a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Anna has been a mainstay on the sidelines since Cooper's college football days, cheering him on at games, watching film with him off the field and even leaving game-day cookies in his and his teammates' lockers. When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, Anna and their sons were on the field as the confetti fell.

"Tears flowing, heart racing, kind of happiness. Champions of the world!" Anna wrote on Instagram following the win.

But it's not just on the field that Anna is proud of her championship-winning husband — she also marvels in his ability to balance fatherhood and football.

"I was saying I'm proud of you in all the moments," Anna shared with Cooper in an interview with ESPN. "I'm proud of you when you wake up at 2 in the morning to go rock our kid, proud of you when you wake up at 4 in the morning to go watch film, and I'm proud of you when you break NFL records."

He credits his football success to her

The reigning Super Bowl MVP constantly credits his wife Anna as being the reason for his success in both life and football. According to Cooper, she's provided tangible support — such as cleaning up his diet and nutrition, helping him recover from injuries and caring for their two young sons — and emotional strength, as well.

"It's hard to put into words," Cooper told ESPN. "I just don't think I can sit here and tell you just off the top of my head and have it do her the justice that she deserves for all this."

Cooper's best friend from high school, Austin Wagner, elaborated: "Anna is his rock. I don't think there's a Cooper without what Anna's done for him. She's a person that really expects a lot out of the people around her and has kind of a high threshold for excellence … Cooper works harder because of that."