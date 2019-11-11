Cooper Kupp's Week 10 disappearing act leaves fantasy players tilting

Mo Castillo

Before Week 10’s NFL action kicked off, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was in the top-five at the position in fantasy. Before Week 10, Kupp had just one game in which he attracted less than seven targets. He had five 100-yard receiving games, including one 200-yarder. Point blank: He’d been a beast.

Then, Week 10 happened:

Cooper Kupp, he of the consistent target share and the weekly production, finished his Week 10 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers with this line: Four targets, ZERO CATCHES. So you can imagine that, after what Kupp had done in previous weeks, fantasy players were left looking for answers:

But hey, it wasn’t all bad in Week 10. Some star receivers did go off, like Michael Thomas (even if his team didn’t):

So, too, did Christian Kirk, who caught all three of Kyler Murray’s touchdowns in Week 10. Talk about the right roster move by this fantasy player:

In a week full of byes, you had to have viable backups to take the place of the inactive stars on your bench. This guy plugged in Golden Tate in place of DeAndre Hopkins. Safe to say, that worked out:

We can’t wrap up here without mentioning the walking highlight himself, Lamar Jackson. Fantasy managers were treated to yet another amazing performance by Lamar (223 pass yards, 3 TD; 65 rush yards, 1 TD), so if you had him in your roster in Week 10, you were probably happy ... unless you ended up in a situation like Tommy here:

What were your Week 10 fantasy highlights/lowlights? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !

