Cooper Kupp caps off incredible season with Super Bowl MVP honors

Add one more chapter to Cooper Kupp's season for the ages.

After a league-leading season that saw him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver won Super Bowl MVP honors after basically carrying his team to the 23-20 win on their final drive.

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, plus a rush for a key fourth-down to keep the Rams in the game in the game late in the fourth quarter. His last catch was his biggest, a one-yard touchdown catch to give Los Angeles the lead for good.