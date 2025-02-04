Cooper Kupp had a passionate message to fans after revealing the Rams are seeking a trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams acknowledges the fans after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's pretty clear from Cooper Kupp's message to Los Angeles Rams fans that he doesn't want to leave the franchise.

However, on Monday, Kupp revealed that the Rams were seeking an "immediate" trade for the wide receiver in a stunning post on Twitter. Los Angeles drafted Kupp in the 2017 NFL Draft, snagging the wide receiver in the third round from Eastern Washington. Kupp has played eight seasons with the Rams and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2022.

In his message, Kupp explicitly stated that he's not a fan of this decision and hoped he'd finish his career with the team.

"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA."

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

Even Puka Nacua, Kupp's teammate and fellow wide receiver, was stunned at the news.

So I thought it was just the NBA trade season — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 4, 2025

