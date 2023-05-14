Cooper’s hit helps Marlins rally, avoid sweep by Reds amid growing injury concerns

Injuries have left the Marlins’ outfield in flux and without one of their top relievers for the time being.

But at least getting back one of their top bats on Sunday helped.

Garrett Cooper’s go-ahead double to center in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Garrett Hampson and put the Marlins ahead for good as they hung on for a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The win avoided the Marlins getting swept for the second consecutive series at home after Atlanta took all three games from May 2-4.

Cooper, who returned after missing 11 games with an inner ear infection, went 2 for 4 and came around to score two batters later on an RBI single by Bryan De La Cruz.

Cooper’s return was the only positive news for the Marlins (20-21) on Sunday on the injury front.

The team placed Jesus Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and placed reliever AJ Puk on the 15-day IL with left elbow nerve irritation.

And as of Sunday afternoon, it was still unclear whether center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. would have to go on the IL as well.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before the game that Chisholm Jr. was dealing with turf toe and would see a specialist later in the day to determine the extent of the injury.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett delivered a solid start, striking out a season-high eight over five innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk. Garrett’s outing was a turnaround after two previous rough outings in May in which he gave up a combined 15 earned runs over 9 ⅔ innings.

Dylan Floro picked up his second save of the season.