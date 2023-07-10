Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer lead top performers from Nike's Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Several NBA scouts and college coaches made their way to Augusta last week to get eyes on the next group of talent coming up. Nike's Peach Jam is one of the most competitive AAU events of the summer and there is always elite talent on and off the court with many current NBA stars coaching their summer programs. The championship games for each division took place Sunday with Team CP3 (North Carolina) winning the 15-under title, Nightrydas Elite (Florida) going back-to-back taking home the 16-under championship and Team Takeover (Virginia) winning the 17-under division.

In the 16-under title game, Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg went head-to-head for the second time in a week. They are the two top prospects in high school, regardless of class, and put up ridiculous numbers throughout the tournament. Flagg and Maine United handed Boozer and Nightrydas Elite their only loss of the entire EYBL season during pool play, but it was Cayden Boozer's performance during the title game that was the difference-maker Sunday afternoon. Cayden finished with 23 points, five assists and three steals in the 58-50 win. Cameron, a 6-foot-9 forward, got into early foul trouble and had his quietest game of the season, finishing with only five points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes on the court. Prior to the championship game, Cameron was averaging 17.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

There was a ton of talent on every court at the Riverview Park Activities Center. Yahoo Sports breaks down top performers from each division and players who made good first impressions for the NBA scouts and college coaches watching.

Flagg was phenomenal all week and coming off a MVP performance at the NBPA Top 100 camp. Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks throughout the tournament and even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pulled him aside to give him some words of encouragement after his game Friday afternoon. He is the best rim protector in high school basketball and recorded 10 or more blocks in three out of the seven games Maine United played. The way he comes over off the weakside help or can chase down players from behind is elite and something even more impressive for a player just 16 years old. In the quarterfinal game against NH Lightning (New York), Flagg led Maine United to a thrilling double-overtime victory, leading all players with 37 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks, five blocks, six assists and two steals in the 67-65 win. Flagg and Boozer were the two best prospects at Peach Jam and commanded the attention of NBA scouts.

"They're two of the best prospects to ascend the high school rankings in the past 10 years," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. "Cooper has a two-way skill set and is the best versatile defender in high school basketball, while Boozer might be the most polished offensive player in America. They both have a floor of a starting-level player in the NBA with the chance of developing into all-league players with longevity."

Cooper's twin brother, Ace, was a breakout player last week and the difference-maker in the 73-65 win over Nightrydas Elite during pool play. Ace guarded and contained Boozer, giving Cooper more freedom to come over for helpside defense and protect the rim. Flagg, a 6-7 swing forward, averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during Peach Jam and got better and looked more confident as the week progressed. While Cooper currently holds offers from Duke, UCLA, Michigan, UConn, Iowa, Kansas State, Villanova and West Virginia, his only two offers heading into Peach Jam were from Maine and West Virginia. After a strong, consistent showing on the biggest summer stage, more schools are likely to get involved.

The Boozer twins and Nightrydas Elite repeated their run to the Peach Jam championship after winning the 15-under division last year. Cameron is always looking to advance the ball off a rebound and is the best outlet passer in the country off missed shots. He's stepping into 3-point shots more confidently out of the pick-and-pop and has the best all-around game out of any prospect in the country at just 15 years old. Even in off games, he found ways to positively impact his team, whether that's drawing the double-team, adding some rim protection on defense or being an efficient passer, averaging just under five assists per game.

Cayden, a 6-4 combo guard, was incredible in the championship game and took home MVP honors for his 23-point performance. He added five assists and three steals and played the entire game. Cayden is showing more patience in halfcourt sets and shot the ball better than his sophomore high school season, shooting 58% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Both players hold offers from Duke, Michigan, Miami, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arkansas, Florida State and Missouri with Texas offering over the weekend.

Dybantsa is one of the top players in the 2026 class and he completely dominated the competition in the 17-under division, going against players two high school grades older than him. Dybantsa led all players (from 25 teams) with 25.8 points and found ways to score in myriad ways. He's so long with his 6-8 frame and his change of direction with a tight handle makes him almost impossible to guard in the open court. He struggled from behind the 3-point line, converting on only seven out of 23 attempts all week, but he shoots it with confidence. He gets so high on his jump shots it's difficult for other wings and guards to contest on the perimeter or in the lane for his two dribble pullups. Dybantsa has early offers from Alabama, UConn, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Providence and Washington.

Harper missed the first day of games at Peach Jam after traveling back from Hungary where he played for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup. If he was dealing with any jet lag or fatigue heading into the tournament, it didn't show on the court. Harper posted 17 points in his first game back and was one of the top scorers in the 17-under division, averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the New York Renaissance. Harper has great size at the guard position at 6-5 and can score efficiently at all three levels. Harper is the younger brother of Toronto Raptors guard Ron Harper Jr. and his dad, Ron Harper, played 15 years in the NBA. Harper is down to a final five schools of Duke, Rutgers (where his brother played), Indiana, Auburn and Kansas.

Johnson returned from Hungary a day late into Peach Jam, along with Harper, and put up one of the most impressive shooting performances in his first game on the court. He scored 31 points and added five assists and committed only one turnover in 31 minutes. Johnson, a top-three player in the incoming senior class, is a high-volume scorer with natural instincts as a shooter. He's effective on or off the ball and cuts well off the basket or finds pockets in the defense for easy floaters. Johnson is down to a final six schools of Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor, Alabama and Texas with head coaches from each school taking in at least one of his games at Peach Jam.

Richardson, the oldest son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, did a little bit of everything this week at a very high level. He had 20 or more points in all but one game and in his last game with Paul George Elite (California), he dished out 14 assists. Richardson averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the tournament and shot an efficient 57% from the field. He turned the ball over only twice in five games (131 total minutes on the court) and looks stronger and more explosive after recovering from an injury that left him sidelined for the majority of his sophomore season a year ago. Richardson holds a ton of offers, including Michigan State (where his dad played), Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, Stanford, Virginia and USC.

For NBA scouts and college coaches looking to get ahead of the game and get eyes on prospects in the 15-under division, both Montonati and Otey showed promising upside as long-term prospects. Montonati has great length at 6-9 and shoots the 3-ball at a very high level. If his man slips the screen in a pick-and-roll situation, he's letting it fly every single time without any hesitation. Montonati averaged 22 points during the tournament for Mokan Elite (Kansas) and holds early offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa and Michigan.

2027 6’5 guard Patrick Otey has been incredible the first two games for 15U Expressions. Three-level scorer who shoots it consistently from deep, cuts well off the ball and is an elite defender. He’s one of the best young prospects making a great first impression with NBA scouts. pic.twitter.com/ODBlMGJgTp — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 4, 2023

Otey, currently a combo guard in the 2027 class, was playing up a division and was one of the best players in the first couple games, averaging 20.5 points and going 4-for-5 in a close win over Montonati and Mokan Elite in his first game. There's an ease to his game where he's not rushed with the ball in his hands and he makes the right read in transition. Defensively, he keeps his man in front, cutting them off when trying to turn the corner and is a solid rebounder at the guard position, maintaining his position when shots go up.