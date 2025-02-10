Cooper DeJean pick-six: Eagles CB makes Super Bowl history with birthday touchdown

Cooper DeJean joined Saquon Barkley as one of two Philadelphia Eagles players celebrating their birthdays during the team's Super Bowl 59 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeJean beat Barkley in becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to score a touchdown on his birthday.

The 22-year-old rookie got his first score midway through the second quarter. The Iowa product intercepted Patrick Mahomes after the veteran quarterback launched a third-and-16 over the middle of the field while rolling out.

DeJean stepped in front of it with ease, and used his sped and elusiveness to weave through the Kansas City offense for a 38-yard score.

DeJean's touchdown, and Jake Elliott's ensuing extra point, extended Philadelphia's lead to 17-0.

The Chiefs have trailed by doubled figures in all four of Mahomes' previous Super Bowl appearances. They have posted a 3-1 record in those contests, with the lone loss being a 31-9 blowout in Super Bowl 55 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

