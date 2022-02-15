COOLLAUNCH- $COOL Token PRE-SALE Continues to Generate Progress, as 17% of the Allotted Tokens sells Out.

·2 min read
Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coollaunch, a Launchpad where multiple pre-sales are listed after crucial vetting. In a bid to scale the project, the team behind Coollaunch is pleased to announce that the just kicked off pre-sale has generated tremendous progress with 17% of the allotted tokens already sold. The pre-sale is still on-going to purchase $COOL token before its listing on major exchanges.


Coollaunch.io with its two-round mechanism ensures every tier level gets allocated. Coollaunch has built ties with influencers and marketing partners, resulting in a consistent stream of well- funded crypto projects.

Multi-Chain Support ensuring that Metaverse, NFT and gaming projects are able to raise capital regardless of the Blockchain.

COOLLAUNCH IDO Launchpad

The architecture is similar to that of IEO. The fundamental distinction is that both the entrepreneur and the users use a decentralized third-party platform. Coollaunch is keen to collaborate with startup incubators and accelerator centers with its partner and community network.

Coollaunch offers a decentralized IDO Launchpad. The amount of $COOL in a user’s wallet determine their IDO allocation weight.

$COOL is the utility token built on the Cardano Blockchain that will power the COOLLAUNCH.IO Ecosystem, $Cool Token will be used as a subscription token to access our COOLLAUNCH IDO platform.

Cool Governance:

The COOLLAUNCH community is granted the power to approve all Cardano projects submitted on our Launchpad by means of governance events. $COOL holders can be able to endorse a new cardano IDO project by a voting process which will require staking your $COOL tokens in favor of a project.

Cool Staking:

HOLDERs of $COOL token will be able to generate revenue by staking their token to FARM ADA or Earn More $COOL or Both.

Protocol users must be involved in voting on protocol governance concepts. The Governance contract allows users to propose and vote on protocol enhancements.

Pre-Sale Details:

Pre-Sale Start: 10th February 2022 (SALE IS LIVE)

Pre-Sale End: 10th of March or when allocated tokens are sold out.

Pre-Sale Allocation: 52,500,000 COOL Tokens

Price: 1 $COOL = 0.0022 ADA

Min/Max Contribution:

Min — 100 ADA

Max — 30000 ADA

The official sales page: https://sale.coollaunch.io

The next step after their sale rounds have been completed is to get prepared for being listed on Exchanges.

Supported Wallets

$COOL token is a Cardano native token, so you can participate by sending ADA to the pre-sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but not limited to the following below.

Yoroi Wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Adalite Wallet

Nami Wallet

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coollaunch_io

Telegram: https://t.me/coollaunch

Medium: http://coollaunch-22981.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coollaunch.io/

CONTACT: Media Details Company Name: CoolLaunch Contact Name: Louis Tremblay Email: louis@coollaunch.io Website: https://coollaunch.io


