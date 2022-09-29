Coolio, Legend Behind ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ Dies at 59

Frans Schellekens/Getty

Coolio, the rapper who shot to the top of the charts in the 1990s with albums like It Takes a Thief and Gangsta’s Paradise, has died. His longtime manager confirmed the death to TMZ on Wednesday evening, but a cause of death was not immediately reported.

Coolio was 59.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

