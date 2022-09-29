Coolio, Hit-Making ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Rapper Coolio, known for hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” on the soundtrack of “Dangerous Minds” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, has died. He was 59.

TMZ first reported the news with confirmation from Coolio’s manager Jarez Posey, reporting that the rapper went to the bathroom during a visit with a friend, who eventually found Coolio laying on the floor when he didn’t return in the average amount of time.

Posey did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read:

Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

TMZ reports that EMTs arrived to pronounce the rapper dead on the scene. Jarez said that the rapper is believed to have died from cardiac arrest.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., began his rap career in the 80s, but he took off in 1995 when he released the song “Gangsta’s Paradise” on the soundtrack of “Dangerous Minds” (1995).

“Gangsta’s Paradise” rocketed to #1 on the Billboard Charts, staying there for three weeks.

Also Read:

Bill Plante, Longtime CBS News White House Correspondent, Dies at 88