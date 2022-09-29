Coolio, Grammy Award-Winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper, Dead at 59

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 03: Rapper, actor, chef and record producer Coolio visits FOX 29 Studio on February 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Coolio, best known for his 1995 Grammy-Award winning single "Gangsta's Paradise," has died. He was 59.

The rapper's cause of death has not been publicly shared.

Coolio's manager, Jarez, told TMZ — who was first to report the news — that the late musician went to the bathroom at a friend's house. When he didn't come out, the friend called his name but he didn't answer. They then found Coolio on the floor.

The friend called for help, per the outlet, and once responders arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Questlove was one of the first celebrities to react to the news on social media.

Sharing a photo of the late rapper, he wrote, "Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio."

In addition to eight studio albums, he also appeared in a reality show, Coolio's Rules, on Oxygen in 2008.